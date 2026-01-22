Nayi Disha Centre In Alwar: Empowering Women To Give A New Direction To Their Lives
Nayi Disha Centre of Sulabh International is helping women who used to work as manual scavengers transform their lives.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Alwar: The lives of over 120 women in Alwar who were into manual scavenging have undergone a sea change. They are now into making papad, pickles, jam, millet products, mangodi (dry dumplings of moong), sewing, embroidery and beauty parlour work.
The change can be understood from their statement that the people who shunned them earlier are now calling them closer. This has come about through the Nayi Disha Centre run by Sulabh International.
The Nayi Disha Centre has provided them with good livelihood opportunities as their products are being purchased by the people, and their children are now embracing education and embarking on a path to shape their futures.
One of the women, Babita, disclosed that she worked as a manual scavenger for several years when her life changed in 2008. That was the time when she stopped carrying human waste and started working with Sulabh International.
During her days as a manual scavenger, she had to carry out the job in all circumstances. There were extreme hardships, and she used to ponder why she was chosen to carry out such work. "But our condition changed after Bindeshwar Pathak (founder of Sulabh International) came to Alwar. The biggest change in the lives of women like me after joining Sulabh is that the people who once spoke to us from afar now invite us to their homes. Furthermore, they purchase the products we make."
She went on to disclose that she used to earn a pittance before, and her earnings would be Rs 500 to Rs 800 per month, making it very difficult to run the household. But since the time she joined Nayi Disha Centre and started making products, her livelihood has undergone a change, and she is able to meet her household expenses.
She said that the goods made by the women at the Centre are sold not only in Alwar district, but also go to Khairthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Bahror and Delhi. She further stated that after joining Sulabh International, she was able to marry off her two daughters, and her son is working with a private company.
Similarly, Sunita, who hails from Tonk, related that she left the manual scavenging job in 2009 and started a new life by joining Nayi Disha Centre. Her earlier life was full of difficulties.
Since she made a new beginning, people invite her to their homes. She disclosed that, along with several other women, she got trained to make articles like jute bags and decorative articles at the Nayi Disha Centre. They now manufacture and sell these articles.
She added that earlier she used to depend on different households for her daily bread. She had to accept whatever people gave her, even stale food. But now, she buys rations from her own earnings and cooks meals for her family, which they enjoy together.
She also stated that there was very little income from her scavenging work, but now she earns well, and her family can survive. She pointed out that people from her community have been involved in manual scavenging from the beginning and were deprived of education. "Now we want our children to study and progress. My daughter is getting trained as a steno-typist, which will improve her future," she said.
The Executive Co-ordinator of Sulabh Foundation, Nitya Pathak, explained that Dr Bindeshwar Pathak gave women a new beginning in life by freeing them from the burden of manual scavenging.
"Efforts are underway to connect women with the digital age, enabling them to learn how to use computers, laptops and mobile phones to advance themselves and sell their products online. In Alwar, more than 115 women are learning new things at the Nayi Disha Centre. In Tonk, also, nearly 100 women are working with his organisation to transform their lives," Nitya disclosed.
