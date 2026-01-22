ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nayi Disha Centre In Alwar: Empowering Women To Give A New Direction To Their Lives

Alwar: The lives of over 120 women in Alwar who were into manual scavenging have undergone a sea change. They are now into making papad, pickles, jam, millet products, mangodi (dry dumplings of moong), sewing, embroidery and beauty parlour work.

The change can be understood from their statement that the people who shunned them earlier are now calling them closer. This has come about through the Nayi Disha Centre run by Sulabh International.

The Nayi Disha Centre has provided them with good livelihood opportunities as their products are being purchased by the people, and their children are now embracing education and embarking on a path to shape their futures.

One of the women, Babita, disclosed that she worked as a manual scavenger for several years when her life changed in 2008. That was the time when she stopped carrying human waste and started working with Sulabh International.

The products made by women trained by Nayi Disha Centre (ETV Bharat)

During her days as a manual scavenger, she had to carry out the job in all circumstances. There were extreme hardships, and she used to ponder why she was chosen to carry out such work. "But our condition changed after Bindeshwar Pathak (founder of Sulabh International) came to Alwar. The biggest change in the lives of women like me after joining Sulabh is that the people who once spoke to us from afar now invite us to their homes. Furthermore, they purchase the products we make."

She went on to disclose that she used to earn a pittance before, and her earnings would be Rs 500 to Rs 800 per month, making it very difficult to run the household. But since the time she joined Nayi Disha Centre and started making products, her livelihood has undergone a change, and she is able to meet her household expenses.