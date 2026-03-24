ETV Bharat / offbeat

Emotions Overflow As Siblings Reunite After 17 Years At Bharatpur Ashram

The Ashram's rehabilitation team swung into action and established contact with her family. ( ETV Bharat )

By Shyam Veer Singh Bharatpur: The Apna Ghar Ashram at Bharatpur was witness to the unfolding of a deeply moving story where two siblings reunited after a painful wait of 17 years. As the brother and sister came face to face, the years of pain and anxiety flowed into tears. This emotional reunion made everyone who was present emotional. Prabhuji Sheikh Sher Bano of Beed district in Maharashtra had left her home in 2008 because of her mental illness. Having lost her way, she was unable to reach out to her family and wandered for several years. In 2012, she was brought to the institution from Ajmer, where she was given shelter. She was provided constant care and treatment at the Apna Ghar Ashram, which led to a gradual improvement in her health. Once recovered, she began sharing information about her village. Following this, the Ashram's rehabilitation team swung into action and established contact with her family. Upon receiving the information, her brother, Sheikh Akhil Jalil, arrived at Bharatpur with his family.