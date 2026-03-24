Emotions Overflow As Siblings Reunite After 17 Years At Bharatpur Ashram
They had been separated when the mentally ill sister had left her home in Beed in Maharashtra.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
By Shyam Veer Singh
Bharatpur: The Apna Ghar Ashram at Bharatpur was witness to the unfolding of a deeply moving story where two siblings reunited after a painful wait of 17 years.
As the brother and sister came face to face, the years of pain and anxiety flowed into tears. This emotional reunion made everyone who was present emotional.
Prabhuji Sheikh Sher Bano of Beed district in Maharashtra had left her home in 2008 because of her mental illness. Having lost her way, she was unable to reach out to her family and wandered for several years. In 2012, she was brought to the institution from Ajmer, where she was given shelter. She was provided constant care and treatment at the Apna Ghar Ashram, which led to a gradual improvement in her health. Once recovered, she began sharing information about her village.
Following this, the Ashram's rehabilitation team swung into action and established contact with her family. Upon receiving the information, her brother, Sheikh Akhil Jalil, arrived at Bharatpur with his family.
As soon as the brother and sister met face to face, they embraced each other and burst into tears. The tears welling in the brother's eyes and the look of relief on his face spoke volumes about the depth of their reunion. He said emotionally, "I had always hoped that one day I would find my sister. Allah has shown us that day."
The family members said that at the time of their separation, their sister had two sons and two daughters. Circumstances changed over time and one of her sons died due to illness while the other went missing. The latter is still to be located. Both her daughters were raised by the family and are now married.
Meanwhile, because of Sher Ban’s long absence, her husband remarried. While this reunion brought immense joy to the family, it also left some unfinished pain.
Ashram Secretary Basantlal Gupta disclosed that the organization's mission is not only to provide shelter but also to reunite separated individuals with their families. “In this case, too, the team's efforts were able to reconnect a long-lost relationship,” he said.
Emotions surged through the Ashram at the time of departure of the siblings. While the joy of returning to her parents' home was evident in Sher Bano's eyes, the pain of separation from her newfound family at the Ashram was also evident. The inmates bid her farewell with best wishes for a bright future. After completing all the necessary formalities, she was handed over to her family so that she could reach her parental home in Beed district of Maharashtra.