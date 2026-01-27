ETV Bharat / offbeat

Eluru Youth Gives Up Corporate Job For Remunerative Agriculture

Eluru: Many youngsters dream of higher education and corporate jobs in big cities but Phanikumar from Gangineedupalem village in T. Narasapuram mandal of Eluru district has taken the other way around. Having achieved that dream by completing his master's in business administration (MBA) and securing a job in a multinational corporation in Hyderabad, his deep-rooted passion for agriculture eventually drew him back to his village. He is proving that farming can be both profitable and fulfilling.

Phanikumar’s father was cultivating oil palm on 12 acres of land, but dry conditions were resulting in limited income. Observing this, Phanikumar decided to try something different. After carefully studying market demand and price trends, he chose dragon fruit cultivation, a crop gaining popularity for its high returns.

As an experiment, he began cultivating dragon fruit on two acres. He procured 6,000 saplings from Anantapur and planted them with great care. Unlike many farmers who rely heavily on chemical pesticides, Phanikumar adopted natural farming methods. Using cattle at home, he prepares Jeevamrutham, an organic fertiliser, and applies it to his crop. This eco-friendly approach has resulted in good yields and healthier plants.

Sharing his experience, Phanikumar said, “I sought guidance from farmers in various regions before starting cultivation. I observed that by reducing chemical fertilizers, input costs came down significantly.”