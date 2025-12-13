Efforts Being Made To Train Marwari Horses For Polo
Argentine Thorobreed horses that resemble the Marwari breed in appearance are used in polo as they are calm and can be controlled by the riders
Published : December 13, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Jodhpur: Efforts are underway to utilise Marwari horses, known for their attractiveness, in sports other than horse riding, where they are a regular feature. The All-India Marwari Horse Society (AIMHS) is working towards their inclusion in Polo.
The Society preserve Marwari horses and registers purebreds. According to its Secretary, Indrajit Singh Nathawat, "4,000 horses have been registered so far. The society conducts DNA tests before registering a Marwari horse to determine its purity." He said the Society is working on training the Marwari horses for Polo.
Marwari horses are not only attractive but are highly prized by horse lovers. Experts say that while their height and ears enhance their beauty, their hot temperament keeps them away from the sports field, especially Polo.
It is said that Argentine Thorobreed horses that resemble the Marwari breed in appearance are used in Polo around the world. The Argentine horses are calm and allow riders to control them. This ability is crucial for any sporting event.
In Jodhpur, Argentine Thorobreed horses are used in the Polo season despite the fact that Marwari horses are commonly found here. Yashwardhan Singh Sodha, a young polo player, explained that Marwari horses are very fast, but Argentine horses are the best breed for the game.
"Polo involves short movements at high speed, requiring very sharp control. Argentine horses excel in this. Marwari horses run very fast, but controlling them is difficult," he claimed.
Fef Singh, who has been involved in horse breeding and sports for nearly 40 years, said, "While there's no difference between Marwari and Thorobreed horses, the Marwari horse has a very sharp mind and is faster. But sport requires a calm horse, not speed. Argentine horses and other Indian breeds are used in the sport. Playing Polo with Marwari horses isn't easy. Because of this, I always play with Thorobreed."
The Thorobreed is not indigenous to Argentina. Its Criollo breed was crossed with English Thorobreed to produce Argentine Thorobreed, which is a strong, agile and high-stamina breed. It is known for its high speed and balanced gallop. Polo is played in a confined space and requires continuous movements for which the Argentine Thorobreed is ideal.
The Marwari horse is identified by its ears that are curved inward. Some have ears that curl so much that their tips touch each other. Their slender legs and strong hooves make them fast runners. Their shoulder blades are less slanted than those of other breeds. Marwari horses are known for their loyalty, bravery and intelligence. They are primarily used for horse riding.
The Marwari breed originates from the Malani region extending to Barmer, Jalore and other areas of Marwar. They have a distinguished history of excellent performance in medieval battlefields and are known for their strong legs and hooves, making them ideal for long-distance travel. Malani is a salt-producing region.
The villages of Nagar, Gudha, Jasol, Sindhari, Bakhasar, Posana, Badgaon, Daspan and some areas of Sanchore tehsil in Jalore district, and some areas of North Gujarat are traditionally considered the home of the Marwari horse. Enthusiasts of Marwari horses have also taken this breed to Udaipur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Gujarat’s Kathiawar and other states, where mixed breeds have developed.
