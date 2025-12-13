ETV Bharat / offbeat

Efforts Being Made To Train Marwari Horses For Polo

Jodhpur: Efforts are underway to utilise Marwari horses, known for their attractiveness, in sports other than horse riding, where they are a regular feature. The All-India Marwari Horse Society (AIMHS) is working towards their inclusion in Polo.

The Society preserve Marwari horses and registers purebreds. According to its Secretary, Indrajit Singh Nathawat, "4,000 horses have been registered so far. The society conducts DNA tests before registering a Marwari horse to determine its purity." He said the Society is working on training the Marwari horses for Polo.

Marwari horses are not only attractive but are highly prized by horse lovers. Experts say that while their height and ears enhance their beauty, their hot temperament keeps them away from the sports field, especially Polo.

It is said that Argentine Thorobreed horses that resemble the Marwari breed in appearance are used in Polo around the world. The Argentine horses are calm and allow riders to control them. This ability is crucial for any sporting event.

A view of Polo being played (ETV Bharat)

In Jodhpur, Argentine Thorobreed horses are used in the Polo season despite the fact that Marwari horses are commonly found here. Yashwardhan Singh Sodha, a young polo player, explained that Marwari horses are very fast, but Argentine horses are the best breed for the game.