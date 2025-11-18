ETV Bharat / offbeat

Education For Girls Hit Hard By India's Drying Wells

In this photograph taken on September 23, 2025, students attend a class inside a one-room school run by an NGO (non-governmental organization) at Khaparmal village in the drought-prone district of Nandurbar. ( AFP )

Nandurbar: Each morning, 17-year-old Ramati Mangla sets off barefoot with a steel pot in hand, walking several kilometres to fetch water from a distant spring in India's Maharashtra state. By the time she returns, school has already started. "I have kept my books," she said. "But what if I never get a chance to go back?"

In the drought-hit villages of Maharashtra's Nashik and Nandurbar districts, wells are drying up and rainfall has become increasingly erratic -- forcing families to adapt to harsher living conditions. As men migrate to nearby cities in search of work, girls like Mangla are left to take on the responsibility of collecting water.

It's a chore that can take hours each day and leaves little time for school. Local officials estimate that nearly two million people in these regions face daily water shortages. A 2021 UNESCO report warned that climate-related disruptions could push millions of girls worldwide out of classrooms. It is a pattern already visible across India's rural heartlands.

Teachers say attendance among girls has sharply dropped in recent years, particularly during the dry months. Many families, struggling to survive, see no option but to keep their daughters home or marry them early.