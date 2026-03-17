Eco-Friendly Leaf Plate Unit In Odisha Becomes Model of Women Empowerment, Seeks Government Support
Nearly 500 women across Odisha’s rural belts are earning through a single eco-friendly leaf plate unit, but lack of machinery is limiting its full potential.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara: From ancient times, leaf plates have been a preferred and culturally significant dining option, continuing to hold importance in temples across the country. Despite the market being flooded with cheaper alternatives, traditional sal and siali leaf plates remain in strong demand. In Odisha, Kendrapara’s Derabish block has emerged as a key hub for producing these eco-friendly plates which has also developed into a powerful model of women-led rural enterprise.
But what makes it different from other initiatives is not the product, but the scale of production indicating how the leaf plates are much sought after even in the present day. About 500 women are now earning their livelihood through a single production unit.
The siali leaf plate making unit was launched in February 2025 by the Block Level Federation (BLF) under Mission Shakti, with the objective of producing plates and bowls. It operates from the premises of the Chatabata Girls High School in Hafimelaka village under Chatarachakada panchayat. The school was an ideal place since it was lying defunct. The unused building was thus repurposed into a production centre after BLF members drew inspiration from a similar initiative in Balasore district during a visit in December 2024.
“We wanted to emulate making the product as it was eco-friendly while simultaneously generating employment for women. Plastic plates are harmful to both health and the environment, so we decided to revive leaf-based dining traditions,” said BLF secretary Manorama Raut.
The unit was set up with a revolving fund loan of Rs 4 lakh. A multi-layered supply chain employing 500 women was planned and executed. The operation spans multiple stages, from forest-based leaf collection to final production and distribution. First, the leaf collectors from four districts supply raw materials, then the transporters ensure timely delivery. In the third stage, over 250 women stitch and process the leaves while in the final step, around 25 women operate machines to produce plates and donas (bowls).
Nearly 500 women are linked to the value chain, many of them from rural and tribal backgrounds. The eco-friendly plates have high demand not only from markets in Kendrapara district, including Pattamundai, Rajkanika, Marshaghai, and Derabish, but outside Odisha as well. "We also supply to Jagannath temple in Hyderabad, which alone demands 30,000–40,000 plates per month," reveals Raut.
“The demand is so high that we are unable to meet it. The quality of these plates is better than many available in the market. Prices range from Rs 3 to Rs 4.50 per plate depending on size,” said a Block Project Coordinator.
The unit incurs monthly expenses of around Rs 1.5 lakh and generates a net profit of approximately Rs 35,000. Though the amount is not high, the income is steadily growing and fluctuating alongside market demand. For many women, the unit has become a pathway to economic self-reliance.
Suhana Begum from Kaupada panchayat earns up to Rs 300 per day, producing 1,200-1,500 plates and bowls. Her monthly income exceeds Rs 7,000. “Earlier, after finishing household work, I had nothing to do. Now I can earn and support my children,” she said.
Similarly, Chandramarani Behura from Tilokana village earns Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 per month. “This work has helped me contribute to household expenses and my children’s education,” she said.
Women from 26 panchayats are currently benefiting from the initiative.
The unit also supports tribal women who collect leaves from forests in districts like Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. Leaves are procured at Rs 500-Rs 700 per thousand, ensuring them a steady income.
Despite its success, the unit has received limited institutional support beyond the initial Rs 4 lakh loan. “We are unable to fulfil large orders due to lack of machines and manpower. With financial assistance, we can expand production and build a strong market presence,” said Raut.
Kendrapara District Collector Raghuram R Iyer, who visited the unit, said the administration is more than willing to extend necessary support. “We will assist production groups with training, planning and financial aid based on their needs,” he said.
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