ETV Bharat / offbeat

Eco-Friendly Leaf Plate Unit In Odisha Becomes Model of Women Empowerment, Seeks Government Support

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: From ancient times, leaf plates have been a preferred and culturally significant dining option, continuing to hold importance in temples across the country. Despite the market being flooded with cheaper alternatives, traditional sal and siali leaf plates remain in strong demand. In Odisha, Kendrapara’s Derabish block has emerged as a key hub for producing these eco-friendly plates which has also developed into a powerful model of women-led rural enterprise.

But what makes it different from other initiatives is not the product, but the scale of production indicating how the leaf plates are much sought after even in the present day. About 500 women are now earning their livelihood through a single production unit.

Eco-Friendly Leaf Plate Unit In Odisha Becomes Model of Women Empowerment, Seeks Government Support (ETV Bharat)

The siali leaf plate making unit was launched in February 2025 by the Block Level Federation (BLF) under Mission Shakti, with the objective of producing plates and bowls. It operates from the premises of the Chatabata Girls High School in Hafimelaka village under Chatarachakada panchayat. The school was an ideal place since it was lying defunct. The unused building was thus repurposed into a production centre after BLF members drew inspiration from a similar initiative in Balasore district during a visit in December 2024.

“We wanted to emulate making the product as it was eco-friendly while simultaneously generating employment for women. Plastic plates are harmful to both health and the environment, so we decided to revive leaf-based dining traditions,” said BLF secretary Manorama Raut.

Eco-Friendly Leaf Plate Unit In Odisha Becomes Model of Women Empowerment, Seeks Government Support (ETV Bharat)

The unit was set up with a revolving fund loan of Rs 4 lakh. A multi-layered supply chain employing 500 women was planned and executed. The operation spans multiple stages, from forest-based leaf collection to final production and distribution. First, the leaf collectors from four districts supply raw materials, then the transporters ensure timely delivery. In the third stage, over 250 women stitch and process the leaves while in the final step, around 25 women operate machines to produce plates and donas (bowls).