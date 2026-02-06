ETV Bharat / offbeat

Eco-Friendly Jute Binds Women Who Run A Rural Enterprise In Odisha Village, Fetching Them Lakhs

Today, nearly 50 women are part of this artisan collective. The collect raw materials from Kolkata and sell finished products in Odisha and beyond - even in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The jute folders made by these women are now regularly used in educational institutions and cultural festivals, placed on guest tables for their simple, elegant and eco-friendly appeal. Even jute flower bouquets made in Bisimatri have reportedly been presented to the President of India.

A few women got together with a few old-style sewing machines and began making jute bags, office files and folders, slippers, handwoven footwear, pen stands and home decor items. As demand grew, these women upskilled to modern, technology-enabled sewing machines and gradually developed a small-scale jute production unit within the village.

The winds of change, from women homemakers turning entrepreneurs, swept the village a decade back when most women in Bisimatri, under Bhodar panchayat of Nimapara block, did not know that life existed outside their homes. Some tried tailoring to earn a little extra, but the work neither sustained interest nor ensured them financial stability. The real shift came in 2015, when artisan guru Amiya Poddar introduced them to jute-based handicrafts, an eco-friendly alternative that was steadily gaining demand in urban markets.

Nimapara: In Bisimatri village of Odisha’s Puri district, women do not sit idle after finishing their daily household work. They work, not to cater to the demands of the home, but to become self-reliant. They meet in groups and get going, running sewing machines in a steady rhythm turning jute into beautiful decorative items, income and independence.

The enterprise has changed the lives of the women, financially. Their monthly business ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, with annual turnover touching nearly Rs 15 lakh. The women also participate in major fairs such as Subhadra Shakti Mela, Bali Yatra and Rath Yatra, where demand for their products remains strong.

However, the women feel their business growth is affected by lack of working space. The entire unit functions from a rented house costing Rs 2,500 per month, which is insufficient for collective work. Orders of 500 to 1,000 pieces arrive regularly, but many of these artisans are forced to work from their homes due to space limitations.

For the women, the change has gone far beyond income. “Earlier, we were dependent on our families. Now we earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month making bags, slippers, folders and decor items. We just need a proper place to work together,” says artisan Anupama Nayak. “We have never faced any problem in selling what we make. Everything gets sold. But without a permanent workspace, we cannot increase production or help each other,” says Amiya Poddar.

The Handicrafts Department had extended help in imparting training to 30 women during 2020–21 and the group was formed with support from the Odisha Livelihoods Mission. There are no issues with banks too who provide loans without hassles. Raw materials are also easily available and the artisans are skilled. The absence of land or a permanent building remains the cluster’s biggest hurdle, members of the artisans collective say.

Similarly Gitanjali Panda, another artisan says the craft has restored her confidence. “Instead of sitting idle, we contribute financially to our family. Market demand is good and we also spend our time well. It gives us a lot of satisfaction," she says.

On the other hand there are a few like Sujata Panda who were pushed into learning the skills after financial hardship hit them hard. “Now after finishing household work, we come here. But there is no space for 40–50 women to sit together. Still we manage to finish the orders,” she adds.

Despite the limitations, the women of Bisimatri show up every day unfailingly, work with verve and resolve, and prove that simple, eco-friendly materials can power profound social change. "We are hopeful of getting a permanent workspace with government support so that we can take our work a notch further," the women artisans say.