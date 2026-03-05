ETV Bharat / offbeat

Early Marriage Stopped Her Mother’s Education, But Bundelkhand's Shilpi Soni Reached ISRO

Shilpi Soni (second from left) with former ISRO chief Dr S Somnath and other women scientists of ISRO ( ETV Bharat )

After graduating, she was selected for DRDO in Bengaluru and soon after, she joined ISRO in 2001. Since then, she has worked on camera systems and payload electronics development for multiple space missions, playing key roles from project execution to systems management.

A consistent topper, she, in a batch of 80 boys and just four girls, stood first in all eight semesters.

Shilpi's journey from a Hindi-medium school in Sagar to India’s premier space agency has made her a role model for girls across Bundelkhand. After completing schooling at Viswabharati School in Sagar, she cleared the state PET examination on her first attempt and secured admission in Electronics and Telecommunications at Indira Gandhi Government Engineering College (IGEC), Sagar. The Madhya Pradesh Pre-Engineering Test (MP PET) was historically a state-level exam for engineering admissions managed by the Vyapam Board (now MPESB). However, now MP PET has been replaced for engineering admissions, with JEE Main or other national-level exams commonly used instead.

The eldest of four sisters from Sagar, Shilpi is currently a Senior Scientist at the ISRO Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad. Over the years she has worked in remote sensing programmes that support national development.

Sagar: If Bundelkhand's narrative earlier began as a backward region, its daughters have turned the tables and gone as forward as the space to change that. Like Shilpi Soni from Sagar, who has scripted success as a space scientist, serving an important role in India’s most ambitious space missions - Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-3.

Her husband, Pradeep Soni, is also a senior scientist at the same ISRO centre. They studied engineering together, were selected together, and later married before formally joining ISRO.

Shilpi Soni with her husband Pradeep (ETV Bharat)

Ask Shilpi about who was instrumental in her success and she says her mother Sudha Rusia. Married at the age of 15-16 years, Sudha had to discontinue her education due to social pressures and early marriage despite being a bright student.

“I discontinued my studies in Class 8. We had a different environment. There were constant concerns about marrying off daughters early. But for my four daughters, we created a different atmosphere. We gave them full freedom to study whatever they wanted,” Sudha says.

Shilpi's parents (ETV Bharat)

But Sudha ensured that her daughters also learnt home management so that balancing personal and professional life will be easy. “Whatever field you choose, do it well. But home and family are also important and cannot be sacrificed citing ambition,” she told them.

Today, all her four daughters hold high-ranking positions. Her second daughter is a microbiologist in Canada researching cancer, the third is working with Accenture in Malaysia and the fourth daughter is with Infosys in Canada.

Shilpi’s father, Omprakash Rusia, says he always trusted local education systems. When others advised sending Shilpi abroad, he chose to enroll her in an engineering college in Sagar. “By God’s grace, she always became the topper and that she maintained even in her engineering,” he says proudly.

Shilpi's parents often tell her to do something that can inspire the younger generation women.

“My parents never allowed us to feel any lack, despite limited resources. Their encouragement gave us strength,” says Shilpi, who was one among the few women achievers who were selected to handle PM Modi's social media handle on International Women's Day 2025.

"After a stint at DRDO, it was a dream come true to work with ISRO, where I have contributed towards design, development and induction of state-of-the-art RF and Microwave subsystem technologies for more than 35 communication and navigation mission of ISRO over the last 24 fruitful years," she had mentioned on the PM's X handle.

This year, on Women's Day, she has a message for the young dreamers. “You are the future of India. Whatever subject you study, give your best. Give your best to your country and the world. The honour that follows will be unforgettable.”