Duty, Discipline, And Dreams: How A Haryana Constable Became An Army Lieutenant

Priyanshu ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: Efforts with consistency and perseverance will attain fruition one day, as did in the life of Priyanshu, a constable with the Haryana Police who came out in flying colours in the recent UPSC CDS exams to become a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. When the results of the UPSC CDS exams were announced on October 9th, Priyannshu, hailing from Sonipat, secured 13th rank. He is currently training as a constable with the Faridabad Police. Priyashu was on duty when he heard of the achievement. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the police constable said, “I was on duty at the time. My friends told me about the results being out. Although they had already seen my rank, they didn't tell me and told me to see for myself. Then I checked. I was overjoyed.” “I remembered all the hard work. Waking up in the morning. I had lost 10 kg in 20 days. I first told my brother about the happy news, then my mother and father. He also thanked his colleagues at the Haryana police for their support. Priyanshu with colleagues (ETV Bharat) "From the very beginning”, Priyanshu said, “I wanted to do something different. That's why I continued my preparation. I have always had a passion for wearing a uniform”. “I completed my primary education at a private school in Gohana, Sonipat. I later attended Punjab University in Chandigarh for further studies. During this time, I continued my preparation and took all kinds of exams," he added.