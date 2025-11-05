Duty, Discipline, And Dreams: How A Haryana Constable Became An Army Lieutenant
Priyannshu from Sonipat, currently under training as a constable at the Faridabad station, secured 13th rank in the UPSC CDS exam.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 8:03 AM IST
Faridabad: Efforts with consistency and perseverance will attain fruition one day, as did in the life of Priyanshu, a constable with the Haryana Police who came out in flying colours in the recent UPSC CDS exams to become a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.
When the results of the UPSC CDS exams were announced on October 9th, Priyannshu, hailing from Sonipat, secured 13th rank. He is currently training as a constable with the Faridabad Police. Priyashu was on duty when he heard of the achievement.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the police constable said, “I was on duty at the time. My friends told me about the results being out. Although they had already seen my rank, they didn't tell me and told me to see for myself. Then I checked. I was overjoyed.”
“I remembered all the hard work. Waking up in the morning. I had lost 10 kg in 20 days. I first told my brother about the happy news, then my mother and father. He also thanked his colleagues at the Haryana police for their support.
"From the very beginning”, Priyanshu said, “I wanted to do something different. That's why I continued my preparation. I have always had a passion for wearing a uniform”. “I completed my primary education at a private school in Gohana, Sonipat. I later attended Punjab University in Chandigarh for further studies. During this time, I continued my preparation and took all kinds of exams," he added.
Priyanshu was selected as a constable in the state police force in 2024. But his efforts didn’t stop there. “Major Vikram Batra, who was martyred, studied in my college. He was my role model. When I got a job in the police, I thought that I had worn the uniform, but I wanted to do something different. That is why I was always busy preparing”.
Managing police training and preparing for the exams was not an easy task for him. "If training were at 5 a.m., I would wake up at 3 a.m. and prepare. That way, I would study in the morning. Then, I would find time during lunch to study, and then find time to study at night," he said.
"I've been involved with the NCC since college. That's why I wasn't worried about the physical exam. However, I had to prepare for the exams. There were times when I skipped lunch or dinner. I drank juice instead, so I could devote more time to studying. It paid off,” he said.
Priyanshu secured 13th rank in the UPSC CDS exam on his seventh attempt. "The biggest challenge was getting leave, because there were five consecutive days of interviews, followed by a day of commuting. In total, I needed six days off. When my seniors learned about this, they were very supportive and granted me leave," Priyanshu added.
Bhupendra Tanwar, Priyanshu’s batchmate at the police, said,” Priyanshu and I are good friends. However, there were times when our training was over and then, in the evening, or whenever we had the opportunity, we needed to go shopping or sightseeing, but Priyanshu wouldn't go. Priyanshu had taken a separate PG where he would study day and night whenever he had time. I feel very proud that my friend is now going to become a lieutenant in the army. This is a matter of great happiness for me."
With training to begin in January, Priyanshu does not hide his excitement when he said,” I am fully prepared and excited. I am proud that I will be joining the army and serving our country”.
Also read: