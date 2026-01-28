ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dutch Couple On 9000 Km Cycling Expedition In India

Junagadh: A Dutch couple is on a 9,000 km cycling expedition in India. Their journey started from the western coast of the country. Having started from Ahmedabad in Gujarat a fortnight ago, Klaas and Marriott reached the historic city of Junagadh in the Saurashtra peninsula of the state.

Starting from Ahmedabad, the couple travelled to Dwarka and Porbandar from where they diverted towards Junagadh. Apart from a visit to the spiritual abode of Girnar mountain, they reached Junagadh to enjoy the traditional snacks of jalebi, fafda and gathiya.

They now plan to visit the world-renowned destination of Sasan Gir, which is known for its Asiatic lions. After Sasan, they plan to visit the quaint island of Diu, which was once a Portuguese colony. From Diu, they intend to move towards the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Klaas described India as the most beautiful country in the world, with a big heart that anyone can fall in love with. He praised the Dwarka Temple. Commenting on his visit to the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, which is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, "A great man like Gandhi was born in India, and the whole world pays tribute to him."