Dutch Couple On 9000 Km Cycling Expedition In India

Junagadh: A Dutch couple is on a 9,000 km cycling expedition in India. Their journey started from the western coast of the country. Having started from Ahmedabad in Gujarat a fortnight ago, Klaas and Marriott reached the historic city of Junagadh in the Saurashtra peninsula of the state.
Starting from Ahmedabad, the couple travelled to Dwarka and Porbandar from where they diverted towards Junagadh. Apart from a visit to the spiritual abode of Girnar mountain, they reached Junagadh to enjoy the traditional snacks of jalebi, fafda and gathiya.
They now plan to visit the world-renowned destination of Sasan Gir, which is known for its Asiatic lions. After Sasan, they plan to visit the quaint island of Diu, which was once a Portuguese colony. From Diu, they intend to move towards the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Klaas described India as the most beautiful country in the world, with a big heart that anyone can fall in love with. He praised the Dwarka Temple. Commenting on his visit to the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, which is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, "A great man like Gandhi was born in India, and the whole world pays tribute to him."
He was also taken in by the large number of temples in Girnar and particularly by the lakhs of people who climb the 10,000 steps with faith in their God. Seeing the large number of people climbing the steps, the Dutch couple also tried to learn about the religious beliefs of Indians. They climbed 7,000 steps of Girnar in this quest.
Klaus was very impressed with gathiya, while Marriott was overwhelmed by the taste of fafda, along with raw papaya and carrot sambar with raw green chillies. This couple from the Netherlands said that they find the people of India very loving. "Wherever we meet, the people insist on tea and snacks. Seeing the big hearts of the people of India, one cannot help but fall in love with the country," they said.
Klaas first visited India in 1986 when there were more bicycles and rickshaws on the Indian roads. Now, there are more vehicles on the roads, including bikes, cars and buses, which is causing an increase in air pollution.
"If India takes a serious look at the pollution problem, it can certainly achieve success. India is a country anyone can love. Air and plastic pollution in this golden city lead to questions," he said.
