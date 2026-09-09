Dussehra 2026: Jalpaiguri Royal Palace Begins 517th Durga Puja Preparations With Traditional Mud Play
Jalpaiguri's Baikunthapur royal family began its 517th Durga Puja preparations with Nandotsav mud play, preserving a centuries-old ritual linked to Lord Krishna.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
Jalpaiguri: Long before the Durga idol takes shape at Jalpaiguri's Baikunthapur royal palace, the prelude takes place in a patch of mud, which is considered highly sacred. For, it is this clay which is stored and used to make the Durga idol for Dussehra celebration every year.
On Saturday, a day after Janmashtami, members of the royal family joined local children and youths in the traditional mud-play ritual held as part of Nandotsav. As dhaks and kashors filled the palace grounds with festive sounds and an arati was performed, participants smeared one another with mud and enjoyed the festive celebration.
The occasion is considered important because it is the same mud which is collected and preserved so that artisans can apply it to the bamboo framework of the Durga idol, marking the beginning of the process through which the structure is gradually transformed into the image replicating Mother Goddess. The ritual also signals the start of preparations for one of Jalpaiguri's oldest Durga Puja celebrations, which has entered its 517th year.
The mud-play ritual is rooted in a popular belief associated with the childhood of Lord Krishna. According to tradition, the infant Krishna played in mud during Nandotsav, observed the day after his birth on Janmashtami. For generations, the Baikunthapur royal family has kept this belief alive by organising the ritual after the ceremonial worship of the idol's bamboo framework, known as Kathamo Puja.
The Durga Puja begins with prayers to Baikunthanath, the presiding deity of the royal family. The framework of the Durga idol is also ritually worshipped through prayers offered to Lord Krishna.
Priest of the royal family Shibu Ghoshal performed this year's Kathamo Puja at the palace temple. "The Baikunthapur Durga Puja has entered its 517th year. Baikunthanath is the presiding deity of the royal family and the worship of the Durga idol's framework is linked to the worship of Lord Krishna," Ghoshal said.
The mud is preserved and later used by artisans when they begin sculpting the idol, he added.
The royal Durga Puja is believed to have been started by Bishu Singha and Shishu Singha in 1510. The worship was initially held at Subarnapur, then the capital of the Raikat dynasty. After the capital of the Baikunthapur kingdom was shifted to Jalpaiguri, near the banks of the Teesta, the Durga Puja also found a new home. It has been held at the royal palace ever since.
The kingdom and its royal authority are no more, but the family’s rituals have continued without interruption. The Puja remains closely connected with the cultural identity of Jalpaiguri and draws generations of residents to the palace every year.
Pranata Basu, a member of the royal family, said the worship is conducted according to ancient customs. "Our Durga Puja begins with Janmashtami and follows the rituals prescribed in the Kalika Purana. The Mother Goddess is envisioned as having the complexion of molten gold," Basu said.
For local residents, the royal palace Puja is a tradition they have grown up watching and the younger generations will probably continue for ages.
"For Jalpaiguri, Durga Puja is synonymous with the Royal Palace Puja. I have witnessed it since childhood," local resident Pratul Roy said.
He described the use of mud from the Nandotsav ritual in sculpting the idol as one of the celebration's most distinctive customs. "Unless one witnesses the Puja here, it does not truly feel like Durga Puja. The mud play also gives one goosebumps," he added.
Another resident, Ajay Roy, said local people eagerly participate in the mud-play every year after the Kathamo Puja. "We take part in the mud-play ritual at the palace every year. It is an occasion we all enjoy and look forward to," he said.
Amid the laughter of children, sound of drums and gongs, the history of the royal family puja is reinvented and celebrated year on year. People believe, with every new golden-hued Goddess Durga, a tradition is lived although it has outlived a kingdom.
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