ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dussehra 2026: Jalpaiguri Royal Palace Begins 517th Durga Puja Preparations With Traditional Mud Play

Jalpaiguri: Long before the Durga idol takes shape at Jalpaiguri's Baikunthapur royal palace, the prelude takes place in a patch of mud, which is considered highly sacred. For, it is this clay which is stored and used to make the Durga idol for Dussehra celebration every year.

On Saturday, a day after Janmashtami, members of the royal family joined local children and youths in the traditional mud-play ritual held as part of Nandotsav. As dhaks and kashors filled the palace grounds with festive sounds and an arati was performed, participants smeared one another with mud and enjoyed the festive celebration.

The occasion is considered important because it is the same mud which is collected and preserved so that artisans can apply it to the bamboo framework of the Durga idol, marking the beginning of the process through which the structure is gradually transformed into the image replicating Mother Goddess. The ritual also signals the start of preparations for one of Jalpaiguri's oldest Durga Puja celebrations, which has entered its 517th year.

The mud-play ritual is rooted in a popular belief associated with the childhood of Lord Krishna. According to tradition, the infant Krishna played in mud during Nandotsav, observed the day after his birth on Janmashtami. For generations, the Baikunthapur royal family has kept this belief alive by organising the ritual after the ceremonial worship of the idol's bamboo framework, known as Kathamo Puja.

Dussehra 2026: Jalpaiguri Royal Palace Begins 517th Durga Puja Preparations With Traditional Mud Play (ETV Bharat)

The Durga Puja begins with prayers to Baikunthanath, the presiding deity of the royal family. The framework of the Durga idol is also ritually worshipped through prayers offered to Lord Krishna.

Priest of the royal family Shibu Ghoshal performed this year's Kathamo Puja at the palace temple. "The Baikunthapur Durga Puja has entered its 517th year. Baikunthanath is the presiding deity of the royal family and the worship of the Durga idol's framework is linked to the worship of Lord Krishna," Ghoshal said.

The mud is preserved and later used by artisans when they begin sculpting the idol, he added.