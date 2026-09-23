A Different Mission This! Durga Puja Takes A Flight Into Space With ISRO Exhibition In Kolkata’s New Town
New Town’s Durga Puja has entered ISRO’s orbit, bringing India’s journeys to the Moon, Mars and Sun within reach of common people, reports Monojit Das.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Kolkata: The countdown has begun at the New Town Fairgrounds. The missile launch is all set but not inside a mission control room or from a distant launch pad. Amid the beats of dhak, festive lights and preparations for Durga Puja, Kolkata is readying for a journey beyond Earth. The destination is not one celestial body but three - the Moon, Mars and the Sun.
At the New Town Sanatani Durga Puja, rockets appear to stand ready for launch, Chandrayaan-3 has made a symbolic touchdown and Aditya-L1 waits at the edge of an imagined solar frontier. A crew module, rocket engines, heat shields and an astronaut’s suit complete a miniature mission complex created in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation for an exhibition has translated the Puja committee’s theme, “From Tradition to Science” (Sanatan Theke Bigyan), into a journey through India’s space programme.
Instead of limiting the theme to decorative elements around a pandal, the organisers have turned the fairground into an educational space through the exhibition where visitors can trace the country’s progress from its first satellite to its missions exploring the Moon, Mars and Sun.
The experience begins at the launch stage. Models of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, or PSLV and the heavy-lift LVM3 introduce visitors to the vehicles that carry satellites and spacecraft beyond Earth. Information displayed alongside the models explains their functions and the missions associated with them, allowing even those unfamiliar with rocket science to understand what happens before a spacecraft enters orbit.
Moving deeper into the hall feels like proceeding through successive stages of a mission. The launch vehicles give way to spacecraft, propulsion systems and protective technologies. Models of rocket engines explain how enormous thrust is produced, while heat shields offer a glimpse into how spacecraft and crew modules withstand extreme temperatures during their return through Earth’s atmosphere.
A crew module points towards India’s human spaceflight ambitions. Nearby, an astronaut’s suit draws particular attention, especially from younger visitors who have encountered such equipment mostly in films, textbooks or televised mission coverage.
The Chandrayaan-3 display is likely to be among the biggest attractions at the exhibition. Its model takes visitors back to August 2023, when India achieved a soft landing near the Moon’s south polar region. The mission demonstrated the lander’s ability to descend safely, deploy a rover and conduct experiments on the lunar surface. Here, models and display panels break down the process, showing how the lander approached the Moon and how the rover moved across its unfamiliar terrain.
This is not the first time Bengal’s Durga Puja celebrations have drawn inspiration from the lunar mission. Soon after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing, a number of Puja committees chose space exploration as their theme. North Kolkata’s Pallir Jubak Brinda Club built a large replica of the Vikram lander, while Chandrayaan-themed installations were also seen at Puja venues in Kolkata, Salt Lake and Nadia.
The trail then takes visitors from the Moon to Mars. A model of the Mars Orbiter Mission, better known as Mangalyaan, introduces them to India’s first interplanetary mission. When the spacecraft entered the orbit of Mars in 2014, India became the first country to accomplish the feat on its maiden attempt.
Aditya-L1 brings the journey closer to the Sun. India’s first space-based solar observatory has been placed in a halo orbit around the Sun–Earth L1 point, from where it can watch the Sun without the regular interruptions faced by satellites orbiting Earth. Its instruments study the solar atmosphere, magnetic activity and events that can affect space weather.
Rocket launches are usually seen on television as a brief spectacle of flame, smoke and sound. The exhibition looks beyond that dramatic moment and introduces visitors to the many components involved in a mission. They can examine the outer structure of a rocket, see how a spacecraft is arranged and understand why a heat shield is essential when a vehicle re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere.
An ISRO mobile exhibition unit is also part of the programme. Equipped with mission models and scientific information, it presents India’s space journey in a form that does not require visitors to have any prior knowledge of the subject.
Some sections have been designed to capture the visual appeal of space travel. Visitors can see how an astronaut might look against a lunar landscape, view representations of the Earth from space and observe how India appears from far above the planet. For children who have come across these images only in schoolbooks, the displays make the subject easier to imagine and understand.
CHVN Rao, Director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, said New Town’s large Puja footfall made it a suitable place to introduce space science to a wider audience.
“The achievements of India’s space programme should not remain confined to laboratories, technical centres or launch sites. When space research is presented at a popular public gathering, it can reach families and young people who may never have visited a space centre or science museum,” he said.
The organisers believe the exhibition will be particularly useful for school and college students. Reading about a satellite, lunar lander or solar observatory in a textbook is very different from seeing its model and understanding where its components are placed. Such exposure, they hope, will encourage students to ask questions and take a deeper interest in science.
Former ISRO director Tapan Mishra also welcomed the initiative, saying it could help people of different age groups understand space research better. He pointed out that India’s space sector was no longer limited to missions undertaken by the government. With private companies entering the field, students also needed to know about opportunities in satellite technology, engineering, communication, remote sensing and related industries.
For Puja committee organiser Varun Biswas, the exhibition is where an old religious and cultural tradition meets the scientific aspirations of a modern India.
“Our goal for this year’s Puja is to create a fusion of tradition and science,” Biswas said.
The collaboration with ISRO, he added, would help people from New Town, Bidhannagar and nearby areas understand that India’s recent successes in space were built upon decades of experiments, setbacks, research and engineering.
In the middle of Kolkata’s festive season, the exhibition offers visitors an unusual detour from the familiar pandal trail. They may arrive to experience Durga Puja, but inside the New Town Fairgrounds, they can follow India’s space journey from its early satellites to the Moon, Mars and the Sun.
The exhibition will remain open at the New Town Fairgrounds until September 27, from 10 am to 5 pm daily.
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