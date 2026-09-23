ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Different Mission This! Durga Puja Takes A Flight Into Space With ISRO Exhibition In Kolkata’s New Town

Kolkata: The countdown has begun at the New Town Fairgrounds. The missile launch is all set but not inside a mission control room or from a distant launch pad. Amid the beats of dhak, festive lights and preparations for Durga Puja, Kolkata is readying for a journey beyond Earth. The destination is not one celestial body but three - the Moon, Mars and the Sun.

At the New Town Sanatani Durga Puja, rockets appear to stand ready for launch, Chandrayaan-3 has made a symbolic touchdown and Aditya-L1 waits at the edge of an imagined solar frontier. A crew module, rocket engines, heat shields and an astronaut’s suit complete a miniature mission complex created in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation for an exhibition has translated the Puja committee’s theme, “From Tradition to Science” (Sanatan Theke Bigyan), into a journey through India’s space programme.

An astronaut’s suit (ETV Bharat)

Instead of limiting the theme to decorative elements around a pandal, the organisers have turned the fairground into an educational space through the exhibition where visitors can trace the country’s progress from its first satellite to its missions exploring the Moon, Mars and Sun.

The experience begins at the launch stage. Models of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, or PSLV and the heavy-lift LVM3 introduce visitors to the vehicles that carry satellites and spacecraft beyond Earth. Information displayed alongside the models explains their functions and the missions associated with them, allowing even those unfamiliar with rocket science to understand what happens before a spacecraft enters orbit.

Moving deeper into the hall feels like proceeding through successive stages of a mission. The launch vehicles give way to spacecraft, propulsion systems and protective technologies. Models of rocket engines explain how enormous thrust is produced, while heat shields offer a glimpse into how spacecraft and crew modules withstand extreme temperatures during their return through Earth’s atmosphere.

A Different Mission This: Durga Puja Takes A Flight Into Space With ISRO Exhibition In Kolkata’s New Town (ETV Bharat)

A crew module points towards India’s human spaceflight ambitions. Nearby, an astronaut’s suit draws particular attention, especially from younger visitors who have encountered such equipment mostly in films, textbooks or televised mission coverage.

The Chandrayaan-3 display is likely to be among the biggest attractions at the exhibition. Its model takes visitors back to August 2023, when India achieved a soft landing near the Moon’s south polar region. The mission demonstrated the lander’s ability to descend safely, deploy a rover and conduct experiments on the lunar surface. Here, models and display panels break down the process, showing how the lander approached the Moon and how the rover moved across its unfamiliar terrain.

This is not the first time Bengal’s Durga Puja celebrations have drawn inspiration from the lunar mission. Soon after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing, a number of Puja committees chose space exploration as their theme. North Kolkata’s Pallir Jubak Brinda Club built a large replica of the Vikram lander, while Chandrayaan-themed installations were also seen at Puja venues in Kolkata, Salt Lake and Nadia.

The trail then takes visitors from the Moon to Mars. A model of the Mars Orbiter Mission, better known as Mangalyaan, introduces them to India’s first interplanetary mission. When the spacecraft entered the orbit of Mars in 2014, India became the first country to accomplish the feat on its maiden attempt.