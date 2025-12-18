ETV Bharat / offbeat

Few Birds, Late Arrival: Experts Say The Russia-Ukraine War, Climate Change Is Killing, Diverting Winter Migratory Birds From Asan Wetlands

By Teekam Verma

Vikasnagar: The Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on for nearly four years, has already claimed the lives of thousands of people, and has had a devastating impact on the global economy. Now, ornithologists and bird watchers in Uttarakhand, who await the annual arrival of thousands of migratory birds in India, are saying that the war is also claiming the lives of these winter visitors.

The Asan Wetland is located in Dehradun district, at the confluence of the Yamuna and Asan rivers, which originate from Yamunotri. It is one of Uttarakhand's premier wetlands, making it an ideal habitat for both resident and migratory birds. It lies along the Central Asian Flyway for migratory birds, which is why thousands of birds visit it each year. Home to over 330 bird and 49 fish species, Asan was designated a Ramsar site in 2020.

Ornithologists are saying the air above Ukraine, which falls bang in the middle of the flightpath of hundreds of migratory bird species as they leave Siberia for India and further south, has become toxic due to the ammunition and missiles used in the war. Their poisonous gases are killing the birds in droves, as the numbers of winged visitors coming to India have kept decreasing over the past few years. This has also delayed their arrival.

Ornithologists say most of the birds that used to arrive at the Asan Wetland in Uttarakhand by the first week of October, reached the Asan lake in the middle of November last year. Among the nine species from the Russia-Ukraine region that nest in the Asan Wetland every winter, the number of Ruddy Shelducks from Siberia has been decreasing steadily since the war began.