Sariska Buys Drones To Monitor Tigers, Watering Holes And Curb Illegal Activities Like Poaching, Logging

Alwar: The administration of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in eastern Rajasthan is adopting new technology to monitor its steadily increasing tiger population. It has purchased two drones which it says will make monitoring tigers in open spaces easier. In the future, there are plans to purchase new AI devices for the purpose as well.

Until now, tiger monitoring in Sariska was done manually and through radio collars. However, with its tiger population having now grown to 50, the administration believes there is a greater risk of them escaping the reserve forest area and entering adjoining forests or even villages.

The Sariska administration also hopes the drones will prove effective in curbing illegal activities like felling of trees, cattle grazing, and poaching, said Sangram Singh Katiyar, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Field Director of Sariska. He also said drones will make it easier to monitor tigers in Sariska's open forests and hills, though monitoring the big cats in deep ravines, bushes, and dense forests will present some challenges. He added that even after the purchase of the drones, they will continue to use forest teams and radio collars.

Katiyar explained that tigers sometimes leave Sariska and enter villages and farmlands, making their locations difficult to track. This is where he expects drones to make their lives easier, also helping them to guide the predators back to the reserve forest area.

He added that drones are currently being used to monitor tigers in other tiger reserves, and that if AI-enabled devices are needed in the future, they too will be procured.