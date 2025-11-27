Sariska Buys Drones To Monitor Tigers, Watering Holes And Curb Illegal Activities Like Poaching, Logging
With the reserve forest's tiger population steadily rising, the administration fears more big cats will escape to establish their own territories near farmlands.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Alwar: The administration of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in eastern Rajasthan is adopting new technology to monitor its steadily increasing tiger population. It has purchased two drones which it says will make monitoring tigers in open spaces easier. In the future, there are plans to purchase new AI devices for the purpose as well.
Until now, tiger monitoring in Sariska was done manually and through radio collars. However, with its tiger population having now grown to 50, the administration believes there is a greater risk of them escaping the reserve forest area and entering adjoining forests or even villages.
The Sariska administration also hopes the drones will prove effective in curbing illegal activities like felling of trees, cattle grazing, and poaching, said Sangram Singh Katiyar, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Field Director of Sariska. He also said drones will make it easier to monitor tigers in Sariska's open forests and hills, though monitoring the big cats in deep ravines, bushes, and dense forests will present some challenges. He added that even after the purchase of the drones, they will continue to use forest teams and radio collars.
Katiyar explained that tigers sometimes leave Sariska and enter villages and farmlands, making their locations difficult to track. This is where he expects drones to make their lives easier, also helping them to guide the predators back to the reserve forest area.
He added that drones are currently being used to monitor tigers in other tiger reserves, and that if AI-enabled devices are needed in the future, they too will be procured.
The number of tigers in Sariska is continuously increasing, with cubs separating from their mothers upon reaching adulthood and searching for new territory, increasing the risk of tigers escaping the reserve forest.
In the past, several Sariska tigers have gone missing, while others have left to establish their own territories. Among these, tigress ST-5 and tiger ST-13 have been missing for a long time, while tiger ST-24 has been located in the Ramgarh forest area of Jaipur.
Also, tiger ST-2303 has been tracked to the Jhabua forest in Haryana, while tiger ST-2402 has been found in the Raini area via Bandikui in Rajasthan. Several other tigers, tigresses, and cubs have been tracked down to nearby villages and farmlands.
Logging and other illegal activities will be curbed, hope the administration. Access to many areas in Sariska's vast forests, where incidents of illegal logging have been reported from time to time, is difficult. Drones will make these activities easier, as their cameras clearly display the entire forest area from height, allowing immediate action after detection of suspicious activities.
Drones are also expected to make monitoring of water sources during summer, as well as poachers, easier.
Also Read:
- Inter-state Wildlife Crime Syndicate Dismantled, Female Smuggler Arrested For First Time
- Mysuru Forest Department Officials Capture 10 Tigers After Three Farmers Killed In Big Cat Attacks
- High-Tech IAF Drone Found Near Indo-Pak Border In Jaisalmer
- SC Notice on Seven-Year Stay In Poaching Case In Jim Corbett