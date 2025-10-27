Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women
When the buzz of drone echoes across lush fields of Varanasi, be sure, Neetu Rai is at work. Today she is identified as Drone Didi.
October 27, 2025
Varanasi: For someone who spent a fulfilling life within the precincts of her home, getting a new identity was never even a thought. But one day Neetu Rai did start thinking that she could do more than be restricted to routine responsibilities. The calling to become self-reliant was so strong that she started exploring opportunities through self help groups and that was the time the Namo Drone Didi scheme came into being. Without batting an eye-lid, she decided, she would be one of the first few to undergo training. And the rest is history.
Today, Neetu has achieved an identity of Drone Didi and is inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps. Throughout the day, she is seen spraying fertilizers and chemicals through drones, travelling from one village to the other. Within 13 months of her training, Neetu has proved that hard work and struggle impact lives in the best ways and open up new vistas. She has not only become a strong source of financial support for her family, but a harbinger of change that many women in the rural spaces are trying to emulate.
Neetu hails from Unch village in the Kashi Vidyapeeth block of Varanasi and married Vinod Rai in 2009. She has three children. Being a B.Com graduate, she decided to do something of her own so that her time will be well spent and it will contribute to the family income.
"The journey wasn't easy. When I joined a self-help group in my village, many people raised eyebrows and some taunted me with caustic remarks. During this time, I came to know about the Namo Drone Didi scheme and decided to undergo training," says Neetu who was immediately selected and sent for training of about 16 days. "But that did not change the attitude of people. It was only when I received a drone and an electric auto worth Rs 15 lakh under the scheme that people noticed what I am up to," she explains.
Today she travels from village to village and helps people spray the pesticides and fertilizers through the drone.
As a beginner, she started with a small farm. "Today, I cover an acre in 10 minutes. This not only generates income for me but also benefits farmers," states Neetu. Previously, farmers would go to their fields to spray fertiliser. Sometimes, the condition of the fields was so bad that farmers couldn't reach many areas, preventing proper fertiliser application. That however is not a concern anymore. Farmers are loving the drone spray technology. "I charge Rs 300 per acre and pay some amount to my assistant," she reveals.
Preparing the drone for spraying is a long process. The drone maps the fields in advance, providing a complete view of the entire area. After this, the drone is packed with fertilizers and then it starts to function with the control in the operator's hands. "In the past 13 months, I have earned approximately Rs 3 lakh," says Neetu with a smile filled with satisfaction. Neetu's husband, Vinod, is also proud of her work. "I am happy that she has paved the way for many others who have started various startups," says Vinod.
Pawan Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, said that drone Sakhis in Varanasi have earned approximately Rs 5,94,430 in 13 months by spraying pesticides on crops. "Till now over 1,600 litres of fertiliser and 487 litres of pesticide have been sprayed using drones across 3,212 acres. This number is steadily increasing. These drone Didis are solving farmers' problems by spraying nano urea, nano DAP, Sagarika, and pesticides on sugarcane, sesame, paddy, bottle gourd, pigeon pea, okra, pumpkin, amaranth, cabbage, bitter gourd, chili, watermelon, and other crop fields," he said.
Nine women in Varanasi have received remote pilot training certificates after a 10-day training at the Drone Academy of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PGTSAU). They then received three days of advanced drone flying training, enabling them to use drones for agricultural purposes.
What is the Namo Drone Didi Scheme? Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Namo Drone Didi Scheme on November 28, 2023 aiming to empower women in rural areas. To participate, women must first join a self-help group, get enrolled for a training and then receive the complete package along with a drone.
This package includes a basic drone, a spray assembly for spraying liquid pesticides and fertilisers, a battery set, a drone carrying box, a dual-channel battery charger, a camera, anemometer, and a battery charger hub. It includes a one-year warranty, two years of annual maintenance, and a pH meter with comprehensive insurance.
