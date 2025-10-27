ETV Bharat / offbeat

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Varanasi: For someone who spent a fulfilling life within the precincts of her home, getting a new identity was never even a thought. But one day Neetu Rai did start thinking that she could do more than be restricted to routine responsibilities. The calling to become self-reliant was so strong that she started exploring opportunities through self help groups and that was the time the Namo Drone Didi scheme came into being. Without batting an eye-lid, she decided, she would be one of the first few to undergo training. And the rest is history.

Today, Neetu has achieved an identity of Drone Didi and is inspiring other women to follow in her footsteps. Throughout the day, she is seen spraying fertilizers and chemicals through drones, travelling from one village to the other. Within 13 months of her training, Neetu has proved that hard work and struggle impact lives in the best ways and open up new vistas. She has not only become a strong source of financial support for her family, but a harbinger of change that many women in the rural spaces are trying to emulate.

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women (ETV Bharat)

Neetu hails from Unch village in the Kashi Vidyapeeth block of Varanasi and married Vinod Rai in 2009. She has three children. Being a B.Com graduate, she decided to do something of her own so that her time will be well spent and it will contribute to the family income.

"The journey wasn't easy. When I joined a self-help group in my village, many people raised eyebrows and some taunted me with caustic remarks. During this time, I came to know about the Namo Drone Didi scheme and decided to undergo training," says Neetu who was immediately selected and sent for training of about 16 days. "But that did not change the attitude of people. It was only when I received a drone and an electric auto worth Rs 15 lakh under the scheme that people noticed what I am up to," she explains.