Drone Didi Kumudini Swain Empowers Women In Tech-Driven Farming
Kumuduni Swain has been working to empower women to adopt technology, improve farm efficiency, and earn a sustainable livelihood.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Breaking barriers in a field traditionally dominated by men, Kumuduni Swain, popularly known as Drone Didi, has mastered the art of using drones to spray fertilisers on farmlands and has trained thousands of women in her locality to operate them.
Kumudini has been transforming the way agriculture is practised in her region. Her efforts are empowering women to adopt technology, improve farm efficiency, and earn a sustainable livelihood.
She has inspired society and created a source of income for other women. A successful farmer herself, she has been using drones for over a year to spray chemical fertilisers and liquid pesticides on large fields, helping farmers reduce costs and save time.
Kumudini, who lives in Shrirampur Balipatana, conducts irrigation work through drones across Khordha, Puri, and Cuttack, ensuring both public health safety and efficient resource management. Her husband, who also received training from her, is planning to buy another drone.
“This 10-litre drone can spray fertiliser on one acre of land in just six minutes, which costs around Rs 11 lakh, saving farmers half a day of work.” “It was not easy for me. I have learned this work slowly with many challenges,” she added.
At the same time. Kumuduni holds a master’s degree in science, an MBA in marketing, and a diploma in agriculture. Kumudini left her decade-long job for farming. Since 2011, she has made farming her companion and has never tired of her goal or turned back. With a sense of equality, she has become a successful farmer and is operating a drone.
She operates a 10 kg drone with precision, ensuring safety while spraying fertilisers. So far, she has empowered over 2,000 women through training and guidance.
Under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, she purchased a drone worth Rs 15 lakh and, after 15 days of training, mastered its operation. “There have been no accidents so far,” she said confidently. “I’ll continue this work with great caution and dedication.”
