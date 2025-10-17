ETV Bharat / offbeat

Drone Didi Kumudini Swain Empowers Women In Tech-Driven Farming

Kumuduni Swain has been working to empower women to adopt technology, improve farm efficiency, and earn a sustainable livelihood.

Drone Didi Kumudini Swain Empowers Women In Tech-Driven Farming
Drone Didi Kumudini Swain (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhubaneswar: Breaking barriers in a field traditionally dominated by men, Kumuduni Swain, popularly known as Drone Didi, has mastered the art of using drones to spray fertilisers on farmlands and has trained thousands of women in her locality to operate them.

Kumudini has been transforming the way agriculture is practised in her region. Her efforts are empowering women to adopt technology, improve farm efficiency, and earn a sustainable livelihood.

She has inspired society and created a source of income for other women. A successful farmer herself, she has been using drones for over a year to spray chemical fertilisers and liquid pesticides on large fields, helping farmers reduce costs and save time.

Kumudini, who lives in Shrirampur Balipatana, conducts irrigation work through drones across Khordha, Puri, and Cuttack, ensuring both public health safety and efficient resource management. Her husband, who also received training from her, is planning to buy another drone.

“This 10-litre drone can spray fertiliser on one acre of land in just six minutes, which costs around Rs 11 lakh, saving farmers half a day of work.” “It was not easy for me. I have learned this work slowly with many challenges,” she added.

At the same time. Kumuduni holds a master’s degree in science, an MBA in marketing, and a diploma in agriculture. Kumudini left her decade-long job for farming. Since 2011, she has made farming her companion and has never tired of her goal or turned back. With a sense of equality, she has become a successful farmer and is operating a drone.

She operates a 10 kg drone with precision, ensuring safety while spraying fertilisers. So far, she has empowered over 2,000 women through training and guidance.

Under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, she purchased a drone worth Rs 15 lakh and, after 15 days of training, mastered its operation. “There have been no accidents so far,” she said confidently. “I’ll continue this work with great caution and dedication.”

Read More

  1. Weaving A Brighter Future: The Impact Of Sericulture On Chhattisgarh's Women
  2. Odisha's Judo Champ Samvid Das Awaits Financial Help As He Gears Up For International Deaflympics In Tokyo

TAGGED:

KUMUDINI SWAIN
ODISHA
BHUBANESWAR
DRONE DIDI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.