Drone Didi Kumudini Swain Empowers Women In Tech-Driven Farming

Bhubaneswar: Breaking barriers in a field traditionally dominated by men, Kumuduni Swain, popularly known as Drone Didi, has mastered the art of using drones to spray fertilisers on farmlands and has trained thousands of women in her locality to operate them.

Kumudini has been transforming the way agriculture is practised in her region. Her efforts are empowering women to adopt technology, improve farm efficiency, and earn a sustainable livelihood.

She has inspired society and created a source of income for other women. A successful farmer herself, she has been using drones for over a year to spray chemical fertilisers and liquid pesticides on large fields, helping farmers reduce costs and save time.

Kumudini, who lives in Shrirampur Balipatana, conducts irrigation work through drones across Khordha, Puri, and Cuttack, ensuring both public health safety and efficient resource management. Her husband, who also received training from her, is planning to buy another drone.