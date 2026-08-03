ETV Bharat / offbeat

Drink Your Tea, Then Eat The Cup: How A Software Professional Turned Millets Into An Eco-Friendly Business

Jagityala (Telangana) : Can you imagine that, just as the soft-serve ice cream cone lets you enjoy both the ice cream and the cone with zero waste, the same concept has now become a reality for tea cups? Yes, you read that right. Tea cups made entirely from millets are now edible. So, tea and coffee lovers can finish their drink and then eat the cup instead of throwing it away.

Sounds unusual, but the idea has turned into a sustainable business for software professional Anusha, who developed these edible tea cups to reduce the use of plastic and paper cups. The innovation, she says, is not only biodegradable but also nutritious, offering an eco-friendly solution to one of the country’s most commonly discarded single-use products.

While ceramic and steel cups are commonly used at home, plastic and paper cups continue to dominate tea stalls and public spaces despite growing awareness of their harmful impact on health and the environment. Anusha wanted to change that and began experimenting with a healthier alternative - tea cups that can be consumed after use.

“A healthy environment is essential for healthy living and of late, almost all have become conscious consumers. But they do not have an alternative since most food and beverages sold outside are served or packaged in plastic. We wanted to create something that benefits both people’s health and the environment,” she said.

The edible cups developed by Anusha are made from millets, including foxtail millet (korra), finger millet (ragi), pearl millet (sajja), sorghum (jowar) and little millet (arikelu). Strong enough to hold hot tea, the cups can later be eaten or discarded without leaving behind any waste.

Anusha and her husband, Manoj, both software professionals from Jagityala, had no prior experience in food manufacturing. However, Anusha’s academic background in health and nutrition inspired her to develop a product that is both healthy and sustainable. The couple, along with their parents, spent months researching the process online and experimenting with different formulations.