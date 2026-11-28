ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dreams Put On Hold: Why Kashmir's Bright Specially-Abled Students Struggle To Access College

Srinagar: Seerat-ul-Mansoor (18) proved she had the grades for college when she passed her Class 12 exams with distinction last year. But for the hearing- and speech-impaired student, academic success hit a dead end at the school gates.

An alumni from Abhedananda Home, a special government-run school for children with hearing, speech and visual challenges in Srinagar’s Solina area, Seerat had to settle for a dressmaking course over her dream of a university degree because Kashmir lacks accessible colleges.

“I wanted my daughter to study higher education as she shows keen interest in academics. But there was no college education for her in Jammu and Kashmir, which is why we were forced to enroll her in an ITI,” Mansoor Ahmad, her father, said.

A view of Abhedananda Home, a special school in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Seerat is currently learning dressmaking at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), a government-run vocational and skill training centre, in Kulgam district.

Abida Hameed, Seerat’s classmate at Abhedananda Home, faced a similar hurdle after passing Class 12 with distinction. Her dream of attending a regular college was cut short, forcing her to pursue a bachelor’s degree through distance education from IGNOU.

“She enrolled in IGNOU for a Bachelor of Arts and is now studying at home, learning by herself. There are no colleges or special educators for students like her. These students are left in a dark future due to lack of government support,” Shahbaz Ahmad, her uncle, told ETV Bharat.

Jammu and Kashmir has 36,000 children with special needs between birth and age 18, including many with speech and hearing impairments, according to Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Abhedananda Home is the sole academic lifeline in the region for children with hearing and speech impairments. Run by the Social Welfare Department, the coeducational school serves more than 100 students from nursery through Class 12, providing special educators, sign language instructors and a boarding facility for boys.

According to academic records, at least 44 students from Abhedananda Home passed their Class 12 exams over the past three years, including 11 out of 17 who graduated with distinction last year. Yet, like Seerat and Abida, most are forced to abandon their academic dreams due to the lack of accessible colleges.

Students at Abhedananda Home, a special school in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Tanzilla, a resident of Surasyar village in Budgam district, is another student whose academic dreams hit a wall. After scoring 454 marks in her Class 12 exams at Abhedananda Home last year, she was forced to discontinue her studies because local colleges lack special education support.