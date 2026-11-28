Dreams Put On Hold: Why Kashmir's Bright Specially-Abled Students Struggle To Access College
Despite passing Class 12 with distinction, Kashmir’s hearing- and speech-impaired students are forced to abandon college dreams due to the lack of accessible higher education.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Seerat-ul-Mansoor (18) proved she had the grades for college when she passed her Class 12 exams with distinction last year. But for the hearing- and speech-impaired student, academic success hit a dead end at the school gates.
An alumni from Abhedananda Home, a special government-run school for children with hearing, speech and visual challenges in Srinagar’s Solina area, Seerat had to settle for a dressmaking course over her dream of a university degree because Kashmir lacks accessible colleges.
“I wanted my daughter to study higher education as she shows keen interest in academics. But there was no college education for her in Jammu and Kashmir, which is why we were forced to enroll her in an ITI,” Mansoor Ahmad, her father, said.
Seerat is currently learning dressmaking at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), a government-run vocational and skill training centre, in Kulgam district.
Abida Hameed, Seerat’s classmate at Abhedananda Home, faced a similar hurdle after passing Class 12 with distinction. Her dream of attending a regular college was cut short, forcing her to pursue a bachelor’s degree through distance education from IGNOU.
“She enrolled in IGNOU for a Bachelor of Arts and is now studying at home, learning by herself. There are no colleges or special educators for students like her. These students are left in a dark future due to lack of government support,” Shahbaz Ahmad, her uncle, told ETV Bharat.
Jammu and Kashmir has 36,000 children with special needs between birth and age 18, including many with speech and hearing impairments, according to Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.
Abhedananda Home is the sole academic lifeline in the region for children with hearing and speech impairments. Run by the Social Welfare Department, the coeducational school serves more than 100 students from nursery through Class 12, providing special educators, sign language instructors and a boarding facility for boys.
According to academic records, at least 44 students from Abhedananda Home passed their Class 12 exams over the past three years, including 11 out of 17 who graduated with distinction last year. Yet, like Seerat and Abida, most are forced to abandon their academic dreams due to the lack of accessible colleges.
Tanzilla, a resident of Surasyar village in Budgam district, is another student whose academic dreams hit a wall. After scoring 454 marks in her Class 12 exams at Abhedananda Home last year, she was forced to discontinue her studies because local colleges lack special education support.
Her grandfather, Mohammad Rajab Beigh, described her as a bright student whose potential is being wasted due to a lack of institutional support. “It pains me to see her sitting idle at home. The government has not provided any facilities for students like her in colleges,” he said.
Parents of current students are demanding that the school be upgraded into a college so students with special needs aren’t forced to leave their education. Among them is Shahida Akhtar from Srinagar’s Rainawari, whose daughter studies in Class 8 at Abhedananda Home.
“The school is performing academically well. We are fortunate that this school is being upgraded with a new building, hostel and other study facilities for the children. But it must be upgraded into a college so that our children can study further,” Akhtar said.
Last year, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo met with officials from the social welfare and education departments to explore setting up higher education facilities, vocational training, skill development programs and trade diploma courses through ITIs for students with special needs.
Later, Principal of Government College of Education, Prof Seema Naz, drafted a proposal about skill courses and academic degrees in some colleges of Srinagar for specially-abled students’ higher education.
Professor Naz told ETV Bharat that she submitted a draft proposing skill and academic courses and hiring of special educators and trainers in a few colleges in Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar and Baramulla. “I was assigned the task, and I completed it. But there was no follow-up about it,” she said.
Labroo did not respond to calls and messages regarding the higher education proposal submitted by Naz.
Javed Ahmad Tak, a specially-abled social worker, said the government must not neglect these children. “The government has the duty to provide educational facilities for the children so that they can excel in their career and become independent in their life,” Padma Shri awardee Tak told ETV Bharat.
Shamim Firdous, Minister for Higher Education and Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner to the Government, Higher Education, did not respond to the calls.
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