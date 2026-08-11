Draped In A Sari, Coach Bharati Mudi Is Turning Tribal Girls Into Footballers In West Bengal's Bankura
Denied her football dream, Bharati now trains tribal girls free, helping them build careers, confidence and lasting independence through sport, reports Sharmistha Banerjee.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Bankura: Not many feel comfortable sporting a saree while practicing in track and field events. But Bharati Mudi is an exception. Draped in a sari, she is not only at ease but completely in command on the ground as she steps in and sends the ball rolling. Around her, young tribal girls sprint across the ground, following her instructions, correcting their footwork and chasing dreams that probably once seemed beyond their reach.
Every kick seems like carrying hopes of Bharati’s own unfinished childhood dream. Growing up in Dumdumi village in the Chhatna block of West Bengal’s Bankura district, Bharati wanted to become a footballer. She played alongside boys in neighbourhood matches, learning the game from older boys and men in the village. She dreamt of racing across the turf, dribbling past opponents and scoring goals.
But poverty hit her bad. Limited opportunities and social expectations added to her dreams dashing down. At 16, Bharati was married and her football journey ended before even it had begun.
For years, she stayed away from the field, managing her home and raising her family. However she never really stopped dreaming. In 2009, her dream returned through her daughter Tania, and gradually became a movement that changed the lives of scores of tribal girls.
The turning point came when Tania noticed a newspaper advertisement for an exhibition football match and told her mother that she wanted to play. Bharati initially explained that football could not be played alone and that they would need at least 20 to 22 girls to form a team. Tania took that as a challenge. During her school lunch break, she gathered her friends and brought them home to meet Bharati.
That small group marked the beginning of Bharati’s coaching journey.
“Although I dreamed of playing football in my childhood, I was married off at just 16. I never played football after that. However, one day, one of my daughters, Tania, saw a newspaper advertisement and insisted on playing football. To fulfil her wish, I stepped back onto the field in 2009,” says Bharati.
Bharati had never undergone formal or institutional football training. But she possessed the experience she had gained while playing with boys before her marriage and an instinctive understanding of the sport. With the determination to give other girls the opportunity she had been denied, she began coaching Tania and her friends in a sari, a practice she continues even today.
“I never imagined then that my small measure of courage and support would inspire so many girls to take up football,” she says.
In the tribal-dominated villages of Bankura, professional sports training remains out of bounds for many. For parents struggling to meet daily expenses, paying coaching fees or buying football shoes is often impossible. Bharati decided that no girl would be charged for training. Since 2009, she has coached young footballers free of cost. She conducts training sessions seven days a week and frequently purchases footballs, boots and other equipment with whatever her family has.
At least 18 players groomed under her guidance have progressed to higher levels, with some representing West Bengal. Her trainees have competed in national-level tournaments in Goa, Chandigarh, Bhopal and other parts of the country. Around 25 tribal girls currently train regularly under her guidance.
When a few trainees travel from distant villages and districts, Bharati offers them her home to stay and arranges their meals without charging them.
“Fifteen girls trained here have even secured jobs as civic volunteers,” she says with a sense of pride.
Her football club is now officially registered and licensed. Grants received by the club have helped Bharati provide accommodation for trainees at her home. The results are visible not only in medals and tournaments but also in the employment opportunities the sport has opened for young women.
Bharati also trained her daughters. Her eldest daughter, Keya Mudi and her second one Tania, went on to play at the national level. Tania later obtained a coaching licence and now trains girls alongside her mother. She also works as a civic volunteer.
“As a child, I saw football in the newspapers and pestered my mother to let me play. That wish was eventually fulfilled. Today, I am a football trainer and also work as a civic volunteer. I now train girls in football together with my mother,” Tania says.
Through Tania, Bharati’s mission has entered a second generation. She says she wants to continue coaching and making football accessible to girls across rural Bankura.
Bharati’s journey was not without resistance. A married tribal woman coaching girls, and doing so in a sari, became an eyesore for critics who had deeply entrenched ideas about how women in the region were expected to live.
Some villagers taunted the family, but with her husband Shaktipada Mudi standing by her side, Bharati stood firm. A former central government employee and an athlete himself, Shaktipada helped finance the training programme and encouraged his wife whenever social criticism threatened to overwhelm her.
“I will stand by Bharati. I am an athlete and have always supported sports. We had to face taunts from many villagers, yet we never gave up. I have remained by my wife’s side, constantly boosting her morale,” he says.
Over time, the criticism gave way to admiration. Santana Mandi, a local resident, says Bharati’s work has transformed the prospects of girls who otherwise might never have received sporting opportunities. “I have been seeing Bharati train girls in football for a long time. She is shaping their future through sports and that is a wonderful initiative,” he says.
Despite Bharati’s efforts, poverty continues to stalk the sidelines. Some girls arrive for practice after eating rice served with its starch water. Many cannot afford proper boots, nutritious food or the cost of travelling to tournaments. Early marriage remains another barrier. Bharati has watched talented players disappear from the field after being married young.
Yet, Bharati continues coaching with a strong resolve. She encourages trainees to see football as more than a game. For some, it has become a route to employment. For others, it has brought confidence, discipline and the freedom to imagine a life beyond prescribed social roles.
Former Bengal footballer Gourab Sengupta, now General Secretary of the Bankura District Sports Association, says Bharati’s influence extends across the district. “Inspired by her, many girls have stepped forward. Today, many football clubs in Kolkata know her as the ‘sari-clad coach’. She has brought glory to Bankura, and we stand by her,” he assures.
Bharati now hopes her training centre will one day produce an international-level footballer. The shortage of funds, equipment and institutional support notwithstanding, Bharati is prepared to protect the dreams of the girls before they can be realised.
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