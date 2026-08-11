ETV Bharat / offbeat

Draped In A Sari, Coach Bharati Mudi Is Turning Tribal Girls Into Footballers In West Bengal's Bankura

Bankura: Not many feel comfortable sporting a saree while practicing in track and field events. But Bharati Mudi is an exception. Draped in a sari, she is not only at ease but completely in command on the ground as she steps in and sends the ball rolling. Around her, young tribal girls sprint across the ground, following her instructions, correcting their footwork and chasing dreams that probably once seemed beyond their reach.

Every kick seems like carrying hopes of Bharati’s own unfinished childhood dream. Growing up in Dumdumi village in the Chhatna block of West Bengal’s Bankura district, Bharati wanted to become a footballer. She played alongside boys in neighbourhood matches, learning the game from older boys and men in the village. She dreamt of racing across the turf, dribbling past opponents and scoring goals.

Bharati Mudi with potential football players (ETV Bharat)

But poverty hit her bad. Limited opportunities and social expectations added to her dreams dashing down. At 16, Bharati was married and her football journey ended before even it had begun.

For years, she stayed away from the field, managing her home and raising her family. However she never really stopped dreaming. In 2009, her dream returned through her daughter Tania, and gradually became a movement that changed the lives of scores of tribal girls.

The turning point came when Tania noticed a newspaper advertisement for an exhibition football match and told her mother that she wanted to play. Bharati initially explained that football could not be played alone and that they would need at least 20 to 22 girls to form a team. Tania took that as a challenge. During her school lunch break, she gathered her friends and brought them home to meet Bharati.

That small group marked the beginning of Bharati’s coaching journey.

Bharati coaching young footballers (ETV Bharat)

“Although I dreamed of playing football in my childhood, I was married off at just 16. I never played football after that. However, one day, one of my daughters, Tania, saw a newspaper advertisement and insisted on playing football. To fulfil her wish, I stepped back onto the field in 2009,” says Bharati.

Bharati had never undergone formal or institutional football training. But she possessed the experience she had gained while playing with boys before her marriage and an instinctive understanding of the sport. With the determination to give other girls the opportunity she had been denied, she began coaching Tania and her friends in a sari, a practice she continues even today.

“I never imagined then that my small measure of courage and support would inspire so many girls to take up football,” she says.

Every kick carries a fragment of Bharati’s own unfinished childhood dream (ETV Bharat)

In the tribal-dominated villages of Bankura, professional sports training remains out of bounds for many. For parents struggling to meet daily expenses, paying coaching fees or buying football shoes is often impossible. Bharati decided that no girl would be charged for training. Since 2009, she has coached young footballers free of cost. She conducts training sessions seven days a week and frequently purchases footballs, boots and other equipment with whatever her family has.