ETV Bharat / offbeat

Farmers Of Semi Arid Regions Of Rajasthan Take Up Dragon Fruit Farming

Jodhpur: The ‘foreign’ dragon fruit has made an entry in the semi-arid regions of Rajasthan. Following successful experiments by the Jodhpur based Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), farmers of the Marwar region are abandoning traditional crops and shifting towards the cultivation of the fruit.

Its cultivation has already started successfully in Jodhpur's Bilara and several blocks of Pali district.

CAZRI Director, Dr. SPS Tanwar disclosed, "We have standardized dragon fruit for the Thar region. It gives better yields in semi-arid regions and does not thrive in completely arid regions. We have also made efforts to reduce its price. The area under its cultivation will increase in the future."

He said the institute installed 120 pillars on its campus to conduct trials on two major dragon fruit varieties. One, with both its outer covering and pulp being pink, is the most sought-after variety in the market. The other has a pink outer covering and white pulp.

Despite being a cactus, the dragon fruit does not grow successfully in extremely arid areas like Jaisalmer or Barmer. Dr. Tanwar said it requires at least 400 mm of rainfall and moisture in the air. That is why it is giving excellent production in semi-arid areas.

It was related that some farmers are successfully producing it under the supervision of CAZRI in several blocks of Pali and Bilara.