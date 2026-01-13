Dragon Boat Races Revive Festive Spirit At Atreyapuram’s Godavari Trophy Celebrations
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Atreyapuram came alive with colour, speed and spectacle on Monday as dragon boat races stole the spotlight during the Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy Sankranthi celebrations. Organised by the state government at Atreyapuram in the Kothapeta constituency of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, the event evoked memories of Kerala’s famed water festivals.
A total of 24 teams took part in the races, 12 from across Andhra Pradesh, five from Kerala, two each from Maharashtra and Telangana, and one from Tamil Nadu. Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao flagged off the one-kilometre races held in Atreyapuram’s main irrigation canal, where three boats competed simultaneously. The heats ran from Uchili to the local ferry bridge and continued until evening, drawing large crowds along the canal banks.
Six teams have qualified for the semi-finals and finals scheduled for Tuesday. The shortlisted teams are Bandaru team (Kothapeta), Konaseema, Palnadu-1, Kurnool, Yerrakaluva (West Godavari), and Kerala (Alappuzha). Winners will be honoured with trophies and incentives.
Each team comprises 12 members: 10 rowers and two assistants. Chief referee Krishnamurthy said that 25 referees, coaches and technical staff are overseeing the races to ensure fair play and safety.
The competition also carried strong personal stories. Shekhar from Kurnool said his team, which finished fourth last year, clinched first place in the third heat this time. “Last year, we won two golds, three silvers and one bronze,” he recalled.
Manoj Kumar from Bhimavaram, a student of Vishnu Engineering College, is participating for the second year in a row. After winning bronze in Kurnool last year, he described this edition as far tougher. “Teams from Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra and even Army teams are here. Kerala rowers are well-trained and well-equipped. We mostly relied on stick practice,” he said.
Hemanth Varma from Palnadu district said his team, which won last year, is aiming to retain the title. “There were 20 teams last year; this time there are 24. Nine teams have reached the semi-finals, and we want to win again,” he said.
Beyond the races, a jet ski (air fly) demonstration by water sports experts from Kerala emerged as a crowd favourite. A performer soared nearly 20 feet into the air, propelled by high-pressure water jets connected to a speedboat, leaving spectators visibly stunned.
Speaking at the venue, the MLA said the event marked a revival of Atreyapuram’s past glory. “It’s great to see teams from across the country here. Along with the races, there’s a food festival and a kite competition lined up tomorrow,” he said, adding that such activities play a crucial role in boosting tourism.
“Konaseema is no less beautiful than any place in the country. With recreation centres, tourism hubs, water sports and water rides, this region can see a massive tourism push,” he said, noting that awards would be presented to the winners on Wednesday.