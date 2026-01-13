ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dragon Boat Races Revive Festive Spirit At Atreyapuram’s Godavari Trophy Celebrations

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh): Atreyapuram came alive with colour, speed and spectacle on Monday as dragon boat races stole the spotlight during the Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy Sankranthi celebrations. Organised by the state government at Atreyapuram in the Kothapeta constituency of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, the event evoked memories of Kerala’s famed water festivals.

A total of 24 teams took part in the races, 12 from across Andhra Pradesh, five from Kerala, two each from Maharashtra and Telangana, and one from Tamil Nadu. Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao flagged off the one-kilometre races held in Atreyapuram’s main irrigation canal, where three boats competed simultaneously. The heats ran from Uchili to the local ferry bridge and continued until evening, drawing large crowds along the canal banks.

Six teams have qualified for the semi-finals and finals scheduled for Tuesday. The shortlisted teams are Bandaru team (Kothapeta), Konaseema, Palnadu-1, Kurnool, Yerrakaluva (West Godavari), and Kerala (Alappuzha). Winners will be honoured with trophies and incentives.

Each team comprises 12 members: 10 rowers and two assistants. Chief referee Krishnamurthy said that 25 referees, coaches and technical staff are overseeing the races to ensure fair play and safety.

The competition also carried strong personal stories. Shekhar from Kurnool said his team, which finished fourth last year, clinched first place in the third heat this time. “Last year, we won two golds, three silvers and one bronze,” he recalled.