Dr. Prasad Rao Is Not Just A Veterinarian, He Is The Voice Of The Village Revolutionising Dairy Farming

Visakhapatnam: Dr Madina Prasad Rao, Joint Director (AD) in the Animal Husbandry Department, Visakhapatnam, is not just a veterinarian; he is a communicator, trainer and social educator who has dedicated his life to empowering dairy farmers. With a rare blend of scientific knowledge and creative outreach, he has been transforming lives for nearly three decades.

Recently, his tireless service was recognised with the prestigious national-level Dr C.M. Singh Sushruta Gaurav Ratna Samman Award–2025.

Hailing from Pedda Srirampuram village in Srikakulam district, Dr Prasad Rao began his journey as a veterinarian in 1995, fulfilling his father’s dream of serving dairy farmers. From the very beginning, he strongly believed that economic stability in rural families begins with livestock. He consistently spread the message among farmers that raising at least two milk-yielding animals can ensure financial security for a household.

Over the years, Dr Prasad Rao has gone far beyond routine veterinary duties. He often transforms himself into an artist and storyteller to explain complex animal health issues in simple language. At other times, he takes on the role of a trainer, educating veterinarians, field staff and farmers on modern dairy practices. His work has brought awareness and confidence to thousands of farmers across Andhra Pradesh.

His contribution to knowledge dissemination is remarkable. He has authored seven books, written 154 articles, and documented 10 success stories of progressive farmers. His expertise has reached television audiences through 174 programmes on ETV Annadata and 36 programmes on other TV channels, making him a familiar and trusted face among the farming community.