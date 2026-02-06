Dr. Prasad Rao Is Not Just A Veterinarian, He Is The Voice Of The Village Revolutionising Dairy Farming
Dr. Rao’s team has produced six short films, over 350 YouTube videos, enlisting 40 million views and over 1.10 lakh subscribers.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Dr Madina Prasad Rao, Joint Director (AD) in the Animal Husbandry Department, Visakhapatnam, is not just a veterinarian; he is a communicator, trainer and social educator who has dedicated his life to empowering dairy farmers. With a rare blend of scientific knowledge and creative outreach, he has been transforming lives for nearly three decades.
Recently, his tireless service was recognised with the prestigious national-level Dr C.M. Singh Sushruta Gaurav Ratna Samman Award–2025.
Hailing from Pedda Srirampuram village in Srikakulam district, Dr Prasad Rao began his journey as a veterinarian in 1995, fulfilling his father’s dream of serving dairy farmers. From the very beginning, he strongly believed that economic stability in rural families begins with livestock. He consistently spread the message among farmers that raising at least two milk-yielding animals can ensure financial security for a household.
Over the years, Dr Prasad Rao has gone far beyond routine veterinary duties. He often transforms himself into an artist and storyteller to explain complex animal health issues in simple language. At other times, he takes on the role of a trainer, educating veterinarians, field staff and farmers on modern dairy practices. His work has brought awareness and confidence to thousands of farmers across Andhra Pradesh.
His contribution to knowledge dissemination is remarkable. He has authored seven books, written 154 articles, and documented 10 success stories of progressive farmers. His expertise has reached television audiences through 174 programmes on ETV Annadata and 36 programmes on other TV channels, making him a familiar and trusted face among the farming community.
Dr Prasad Rao also actively uses digital platforms to connect with farmers. Through social media, he provides free telemedicine services, answering queries from more than 100 dairy farmers every day. His aim is to ensure that the latest scientific methods and government schemes reach farmers at the grassroots level. These educational resources have now become part of state-level training programmes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, recognising the need for remote learning, he began producing short films and YouTube videos on animal health, disease prevention, dairy management, and welfare schemes. So far, his team has produced six short films and over 350 YouTube videos, which have gained immense popularity. His channel today has over 1.10 lakh subscribers and has crossed 40 million views, reflecting the trust farmers place in his guidance.
Dr Prasad Rao’s service has been widely recognised earlier as well. He received the ‘Rythu Nestham’ award from former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Dr. C.K. Rao Award from the Andhra Pradesh government in 2007, and was honoured as the Best Field Extension Officer in the Southern Region by the Central Government in 2023.
For thousands of dairy farmers, Dr Madina Prasad Rao is not just a doctor; he is a guide, a teacher, and a true social actor bringing positive change through knowledge and compassion.