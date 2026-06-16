This Doctor From Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Aspires To Become A 'Five-Rupee Doctor'
Coming from an underprivileged background, he provides treatment to people with a spirit of service, reports R Manikandan.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Everyone harbours a dream during school days, and realisation of that dream often involves overcoming various hurdles. It is only after attaining one's goal that the true reward is felt. Dr Aadhimarimaruthu, a young doctor from Tirunelveli, is someone who nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor and providing free medical care to underprivileged students while he was still in school. Later, he realised that dream and earned a special place in the hearts of the people.
Today, he aspires to become a government doctor and become a 'five-rupee doctor' (one who charges only Rs 5 as consultation fee). "During my student days, my family faced significant medical expenses. A large portion of our meagre income went towards healthcare. Keeping this in mind, I started this service to help reduce medical costs for middle-class families as much as I could. I have appeared for the exam for a government medical post. If I secure a position in a government hospital, my ultimate ambition is to become a 'Five-Rupee Doctor' in future," Dr Aadhimarimaruthu told ETV Bharat.
Having grown up in an economically disadvantaged environment and studied in a government school, he pursued medicine with the help of his teachers and now provides free medical treatment to poor school students.
His parents, Ramamoorthy and Valliyammal, hail from Pannaikulam village in Guziliamparai taluk of Dindigul district. The couple used to work in the 100-day employment guarantee scheme. They have three sons, the youngest of whom is Aadhimarimaruthu (28). His two elder brothers are Sankarapandian and Palpandian. Aadhimarimaruthu completed his Class 12 from Government Higher Secondary School in K Ramanathapuram, Dindigul district, in 2015.
He achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 1,165 out of 1,200 marks in the Class 12 public examination, securing the highest score among government school students in the district.
Though becoming a doctor had been Aadhimarimaruthu's dream since childhood, his family's financial situation did not allow realisation of this dream. Just when he feared his dream of becoming a doctor might remain unfulfilled, his school teachers stepped forward to provide financial assistance. Subsequently, Aadhimarimaruthu secured a seat to study MBBS at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. With the help of his teachers, he completed his MBBS course in 2021, thereby turning his dream into reality.
He faced significant hardships — including his father's ill health and a lack of sufficient income — right from the time he began his medical studies. Just a few months after he joined college, his father, Ramamoorthy, passed away due to illness. Following this, his elder brother, Sankarapandian, took charge of the family.
During this period, Aadhimarimaruthu learned many of life's lessons. The hardships his family endured to cover medical expenses while his father was ill left a deep impression on him. It was then that the idea of providing free medical services to underprivileged students took root in his mind.
After becoming a doctor, he took up a position at a private hospital in Vikramasingapuram due to his family's financial circumstances. There he met Sundar and Chandru, who worked as medical representatives. As the three became close friends over time, Aadhimarimaruthu shared a long-held dream of his with them. They sowed the first seed by helping him set up a clinic in the Ambasamudram area to turn his dream into reality. Consequently, Aadhimarimaruthu opened a small clinic on June 21, 2021.
He announced that students from Classes 1 to 12 attending government and government-aided schools would be exempted from medical fees at his clinic. This announcement by the young doctor garnered significant attention among the local community. Subsequently, he settled in Ambasamudram with his mother, Valliyammal, and has been providing free medical treatment to students for the past five years.
His simple demeanour and the affectionate, caring way he interacts with the students and the general public who visit for treatment have earned him a special place in the hearts of the people.
He said, "It was my teachers who enabled me to pursue my education. Later, with the help of friends, I started this clinic. My goal was to provide free medical treatment to students from government and government-aided schools, and that wish has been fulfilled through the support of my friends. I am providing treatment to people with a spirit of service to the best of my ability.
"I come from a middle-class family and have faced many hardships. During my student days, my family incurred heavy medical expenses. They spent a large portion of their limited income on healthcare. Keeping this in mind, I started this service to help reduce medical costs for middle-class families as much as I could. I have taken the examination for a government medical officer position. If I secure a job in a government hospital, my ambition is to become a 'five-rupee doctor' in the future," he said.
He added, "I earn very little income from this clinic, but I derive immense peace of mind. I have found the opportunity to put into practice the very purpose for which I studied medicine, and that brings me great joy. Those who have overcome difficult situations themselves should empathise with the hardships of others. With such understanding, anyone can engage in service just as I do."
"The local people are very supportive of me. They view me as a family friend. I find greater happiness in the support I receive from strangers in an unfamiliar town than I would from people I already know in my hometown," he said.
Speaking about the young doctor's free medical services, Deepalakshmi, a parent, said, "Dr Aadhimarimaruthu provides free treatment to students here. He is available at any time of the day. Our entire family seeks medical care here."
"There are no consultation or injection fees for students. He charges only a nominal amount for medicines. I have never paid more than Rs 50 for my children's treatment. Recently, my son suffered from jaundice, and we received treatment here. I have never paid more than Rs 150 for my own treatment either. This clinic is incredibly beneficial for the people in our area," she added.
Another resident, Ananthi, shared her experience with emotion. "He provides excellent medical care for children here. He is always ready to answer questions or clarify doubts whenever we contact him. My son was treated here for dengue fever. Even when we didn't have the money immediately, he would tell us to pay later," she said.
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