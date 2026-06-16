ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Doctor From Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Aspires To Become A 'Five-Rupee Doctor'

Tirunelveli: Everyone harbours a dream during school days, and realisation of that dream often involves overcoming various hurdles. It is only after attaining one's goal that the true reward is felt. Dr Aadhimarimaruthu, a young doctor from Tirunelveli, is someone who nurtured the dream of becoming a doctor and providing free medical care to underprivileged students while he was still in school. Later, he realised that dream and earned a special place in the hearts of the people.

Today, he aspires to become a government doctor and become a 'five-rupee doctor' (one who charges only Rs 5 as consultation fee). "During my student days, my family faced significant medical expenses. A large portion of our meagre income went towards healthcare. Keeping this in mind, I started this service to help reduce medical costs for middle-class families as much as I could. I have appeared for the exam for a government medical post. If I secure a position in a government hospital, my ultimate ambition is to become a 'Five-Rupee Doctor' in future," Dr Aadhimarimaruthu told ETV Bharat.

Having grown up in an economically disadvantaged environment and studied in a government school, he pursued medicine with the help of his teachers and now provides free medical treatment to poor school students.

His parents, Ramamoorthy and Valliyammal, hail from Pannaikulam village in Guziliamparai taluk of Dindigul district. The couple used to work in the 100-day employment guarantee scheme. They have three sons, the youngest of whom is Aadhimarimaruthu (28). His two elder brothers are Sankarapandian and Palpandian. Aadhimarimaruthu completed his Class 12 from Government Higher Secondary School in K Ramanathapuram, Dindigul district, in 2015.

He achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 1,165 out of 1,200 marks in the Class 12 public examination, securing the highest score among government school students in the district.

Though becoming a doctor had been Aadhimarimaruthu's dream since childhood, his family's financial situation did not allow realisation of this dream. Just when he feared his dream of becoming a doctor might remain unfulfilled, his school teachers stepped forward to provide financial assistance. Subsequently, Aadhimarimaruthu secured a seat to study MBBS at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. With the help of his teachers, he completed his MBBS course in 2021, thereby turning his dream into reality.

He faced significant hardships — including his father's ill health and a lack of sufficient income — right from the time he began his medical studies. Just a few months after he joined college, his father, Ramamoorthy, passed away due to illness. Following this, his elder brother, Sankarapandian, took charge of the family.

During this period, Aadhimarimaruthu learned many of life's lessons. The hardships his family endured to cover medical expenses while his father was ill left a deep impression on him. It was then that the idea of ​​providing free medical services to underprivileged students took root in his mind.

After becoming a doctor, he took up a position at a private hospital in Vikramasingapuram due to his family's financial circumstances. There he met Sundar and Chandru, who worked as medical representatives. As the three became close friends over time, Aadhimarimaruthu shared a long-held dream of his with them. They sowed the first seed by helping him set up a clinic in the Ambasamudram area to turn his dream into reality. Consequently, Aadhimarimaruthu opened a small clinic on June 21, 2021.