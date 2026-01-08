ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dolphin Death Raises Questions On Claims Of Cleanliness Of Ganga Water In Kanpur

Kanpur: The discovery of a dead dolphin near the Ganga Bridge in Jajmau is an indicator that the dissolved oxygen content in the Ganga has dropped to dangerous levels. It is being alleged that the water is becoming toxic to aquatic life. Although the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has given a clean chit on water, the reality is that the Ganga has turned black.

Kanpur has plans worth crores of rupees to clean the Ganga, but this incident has brought to light the fact that the claims exist merely on paper. Apart from exposing the tall claims, the dolphin's death has also put departmental infighting into focus as officials from the Forest Department and the UPPCB are not on the same page, and attempts were made to pass the buck.

It is believed that the river pollution is responsible for the dolphins' death, even as the report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) is still pending. The report will reveal the exact cause of the dolphin's death.

But the fact is that the Ganges is polluted in Kanpur, as more than 10 drains flow directly into it. However, the Municipal Corporation officials never fail to claim that the contaminated water from many drains is being treated through bioremediation.

Moreover, sewage from the hundreds of homes along the Ganges is also flowing into the river unchecked. There are no measures in place to prevent this.

These areas include Rani Ghat, the mound beyond the Jajmau Bridge, areas near Paramat Ghat and Sarasaiya Ghat. Jal Nigam officials claim that a proposal for a project has been submitted to the National Mission for Clean Ganga to untap 14 drains.

Sources say that chromium and other heavy metals released from tanneries in the Jajmau area are the main causes of pollution, along with the domestic sewage flowing directly into the Ganga. Nearly 200 tanneries (leather industrial units) have been operating in the Jajmau area for years. Although all tanneries are instructed to adhere to zero liquid discharge and common effluent treatment plant (CETP) standards, the ground reality is different.

Regional officer of UPPCB Ajit Suman said that currently, 9 to 9.5 million litres per day (MLD) of contaminated water is being released from the tanneries daily. This is being treated in a newly constructed CETP. The CETP is currently under construction, and it is operating at half its capacity of 20 MLD.

“The 36 MLD CETP, which was operational till a few years ago, is now being used by the Jal Nigam to treat sewage water,” he said.

He explained that tannery waste is also treated in a Primary Effluent Treatment Plant (PETP) at the tanneries before the CETP. However, the water flowing into the Ganga may be contaminated through small drains, he said.

Meanwhile, the 210 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Jajmau treats tannery effluent and all sludge from the city area, which is then distributed for irrigation through irrigation channels built in the area beyond Jajmau. This is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Arpit Upadhyay himself visited the spot on January 5 to see the reality of the drains in Kanpur city, where bioremediation work is being done.

Along with his team, he gathered information about the bioremediation work at Rani Ghat, Gola Ghat, Rameshwar Ghat, Dabka Drain, Satti Chaura and Parmiya Nullah that has been assigned to Organic 121 Scientific Private Limited.