ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dollar Villa: In Muzaffarpur’s ‘American House’, You Can Drive Up Almost To The Bedroom

Muzaffarpur: Imagine driving up two to three floors to park your four wheeler next to a space near the bedroom. Well, you do not have to imagine, for this is a reality in one of the most interesting houses, call it the Dollar Villa, located on a sprawling area in Muzaffarpur’s Ramdayalu area. While most houses have a driveway that ends at the front door or a garage, this house has a driveway that keeps climbing on a specially built ramp. A local attraction, people keep staring and appreciating, what they call the “American House” or “Dollar Villa”, and visitors sometimes stop outside to take photographs and selfies.

Now the house is up for sale, Its owner, Ajay Singh, who lives in the United States, is reportedly preparing to sell it and has set a price of Rs 35 crore.

Singh moved to the US in 1987 and later settled there with his family. He runs a perfume business in America and has a son and a daughter. When he decided to build a home in Muzaffarpur, the family wanted one that reflected their needs and included conveniences they had become used to abroad.

Owner of the Dollar Villa Ajay Singh (ETV Bharat)

Ajay’s uncle, Ranbir Singh, said construction began in 2012 and was completed in 2016. Relative and architect Vipul Singh helped design the property.

“The family did not live here and did not have a house of this kind in the area. When they decided to build one, they contacted us. We developed the concept around their requirements and tried to include almost everything they wanted,” Vipul explained.

Dollar Villa: In Muzaffarpur’s ‘American House’, You Can Drive Up Almost To The Bedroom (ETV Bharat)

The ramp remains the feature that draws the most attention. Ranbir said it was designed so that vehicles could be driven to the upper parts of the house, including the rooftop. "Cars can also be parked close to the bedrooms. For anyone accustomed to leaving a vehicle at ground level and taking the stairs, the arrangement is a surprise," he added.