Dollar Villa: In Muzaffarpur’s ‘American House’, You Can Drive Up Almost To The Bedroom
Muzaffarpur’s “American House” has long been a local attraction and is now reportedly up for sale for Rs 35 crore, reports Vivek Kumar.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: Imagine driving up two to three floors to park your four wheeler next to a space near the bedroom. Well, you do not have to imagine, for this is a reality in one of the most interesting houses, call it the Dollar Villa, located on a sprawling area in Muzaffarpur’s Ramdayalu area. While most houses have a driveway that ends at the front door or a garage, this house has a driveway that keeps climbing on a specially built ramp. A local attraction, people keep staring and appreciating, what they call the “American House” or “Dollar Villa”, and visitors sometimes stop outside to take photographs and selfies.
Now the house is up for sale, Its owner, Ajay Singh, who lives in the United States, is reportedly preparing to sell it and has set a price of Rs 35 crore.
Singh moved to the US in 1987 and later settled there with his family. He runs a perfume business in America and has a son and a daughter. When he decided to build a home in Muzaffarpur, the family wanted one that reflected their needs and included conveniences they had become used to abroad.
Ajay’s uncle, Ranbir Singh, said construction began in 2012 and was completed in 2016. Relative and architect Vipul Singh helped design the property.
“The family did not live here and did not have a house of this kind in the area. When they decided to build one, they contacted us. We developed the concept around their requirements and tried to include almost everything they wanted,” Vipul explained.
The ramp remains the feature that draws the most attention. Ranbir said it was designed so that vehicles could be driven to the upper parts of the house, including the rooftop. "Cars can also be parked close to the bedrooms. For anyone accustomed to leaving a vehicle at ground level and taking the stairs, the arrangement is a surprise," he added.
But the ramp is only one part of the design. The property has a fountain, a swimming pool, a large garden and a gazebo-like space on top where residents can sit and relax. Inside, it has an internal hydraulic lift and centralised air conditioning.
Vipul described several features intended to make daily life more convenient. The main gate can be seen while lying on the bed in the master bedroom, he said. A shared screen system also allows a film playing in the living room to be watched from the bedrooms.
Most of the people who built the house were workers from Bihar, including Muzaffarpur, Vipul informed. Craftsmen came from Makrana for the marble and granite work, while specialists were brought in from outside for some installations. He said the scale and technology involved did not pose any major construction challenge.
Ranbir estimated that building the house cost more than Rs 6 crore at the time. Another family member said the total spent on the property and construction was substantially higher.
For neighbours, the interest began long before the house was finished. Local resident Vijay Kumar remembers watching it rise and wondering what the completed building would look like. “We used to watch it while it was being built. Once it was ready, it looked like a wonder to us,” Vijay said. “Even today, whenever we get a chance, we come here, look at it from outside and sometimes take selfies.”
Vijay said he had also been inside the house once. The upper-level parking particularly struck him. Like many other residents, he has always known the property as the “American House”.
The building’s distinctive appearance has attracted filmmakers too. The Bhojpuri film Ek Rajai Teen Lugai, featuring actor Viraj Bhatt, was shot there. Several Bhojpuri songs have also used the property as a location.
With Ajay and his family settled in the US, the house is now reportedly being offered for sale at around Rs 35 crore. There is talk that the father of cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has shown interest in buying it, but there has been no official confirmation of that claim or of any proposed deal.
Whether or not the house changes hands, its ramp, design and sheer scale have already given it a place in the neighbourhood’s imagination. Years after its construction, people still stop outside the gate of Muzaffarpur’s “American House” to look up and take a photograph.
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