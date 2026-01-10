ETV Bharat / offbeat

Doctors At BHU’s Institute Of Medical Sciences Develop Unique App For Patient Convenience

Varanasi: Doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU) have developed a unique platform for the convenience of the patients. It took them four years to develop the Kashi Plus (Kashi+) application that allows the patients to find answers to all their questions, including those about hospital doctors, outpatient department (OPD) timings, test schedules, specification of hospital counters and timings for availability of test reports.

The app has been developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, and it provides several benefits to the patients free of cost. The app provides information not only about IMS-BHU but also about all the major government hospitals in the Varanasi district. After its successful launch, there are plans to make it available in all the major government hospitals in Lucknow as well.

The brains behind the Kashi Plus app. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Kamlesh Chauhan of IMS-BHU pointed out that he came across the problems faced by the patients while pursuing his MBBS.

The team of doctors that worked on this app. (ETV Bharat)

“Around 8,000 to 10,000 people visit the Hospital daily, which covers three to four states. The patients would arrive at the Hospital, not knowing whether a doctor was available or not. Patients who come from far away often lack information about these things. They have Ayushman cards and are covered under many schemes, but they lack information. Often, Hospitals don't even promote these services so they can take advantage of them,” he explained.