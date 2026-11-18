When Puja Traffic Closes Roads, A Doctor And An Engineer Take Healthcare To Homes By Motorcycle In Chandannagar
A doctor and his engineer friend make free motorcycle house calls in Chandannagar during Jagaddhatri Puja, bringing primary care to patients, reports Palash Mukhopadhyay.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Chandannagar: When his breathing troubles flared up during Jagaddhatri Puja, 86-year-old Sunil Dutta had a major worry. How will he get to a hospital? The pandals drew crowds from across the city and traffic restrictions turned a short drive into a long wait. It was then that the Mankundu resident called Dr Abhra Ghosh and his childhood friend Diptanu Mukhopadhyay and the rest was taken care of.
“Whenever I have a health issue, I just give him a call and he arrives. He provides medical care free of charge to elderly people like us. Simply saying ‘thank you’ doesn’t do justice to this initiative. I truly hope they continue to grow and succeed, so that in the future, they can extend this service to even more people,” says Dutta, who lives in Kanailal Palli.
Ghosh knows what it is like to be on the other end of that call. In 2022, when his father needed medical attention during the Puja, his family struggled to get him to a doctor. Streets familiar to them the rest of the year had become difficult to get through.
“Illness doesn’t give any warning. In 2022, my father suffered from a neurological condition. During that year’s Jagaddhatri Puja, we faced immense difficulty. The ‘no-entry’ restrictions made it virtually impossible to get him to a hospital or a doctor. That experience made me wonder if there was a way to bring medical services directly to people during the festival,” says Ghosh.
He took the idea to Mukhopadhyay, a mechanical engineer who works for a firm in Kolkata. His friend had faced the same difficulty getting medical care for members of his own family during the Puja. In 2023, they started Doctor on Wheels. For the five days of the festival, the two take calls from families and set out by motorcycle to see patients at home.
A clinic behind the house calls
The friends initially ran the service from home. They now coordinate it from a clinic in Swapna Bazar near Jyoti Mor. Ghosh, who is associated with a medical college in Kishanganj, Bihar, sees patients in Chandannagar two days a week through the year. During the Puja, the house calls take him along a roughly five-kilometre stretch between Barasat Gate and Taldanga.
“During the Jagaddhatri Puja, many streets in Chandannagar are designated as ‘no-entry’ zones. If someone suddenly falls ill, it becomes extremely difficult to transport them to a hospital. Addressing this challenge, I discussed the matter with my friend and we devised the ‘Doctor on Wheels’ initiative. Our goal is to ensure that, in an emergency, people can at least receive primary medical care right at home,” says Mukhopadhyay.
The service is open to children and adults and families can request a visit through either of two helplines. Along with primary care, the team arranges routine blood tests, ECGs and checks for sodium and potassium levels when needed. Friends help deliver essential medicines, which can be harder to find when pharmacies close during the festivities. The visits, tests and medicines provided through the service are free.
A half-hour wait at home
Biplab Chakraborty learnt about Doctor on Wheels through social media. When he called for help, he says, Ghosh and Mukhopadhyay arrived at his home within half an hour. During the Puja, he reckons, a drive to the hospital can take much longer.
“Nowadays, medical services have become largely commercialized. In such a climate, it is truly remarkable to see a young doctor stepping forward to support people in need. During the Puja, the traffic congestion in Chandannagar makes it extremely difficult to transport a sick patient to the hospital - a 15-minute journey can sometimes take two hours. Furthermore, many doctors are away on leave during the Puja season,” says Chakraborty.
Ghosh says the team attended to nearly 30 patients over the five days during last puja. The two friends hope to reach more households in the coming years.
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