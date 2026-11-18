ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Puja Traffic Closes Roads, A Doctor And An Engineer Take Healthcare To Homes By Motorcycle In Chandannagar

Dr Abhra Ghosh and his childhood friend Diptanu Mukhopadhyay ( ETV Bharat )

Chandannagar: When his breathing troubles flared up during Jagaddhatri Puja, 86-year-old Sunil Dutta had a major worry. How will he get to a hospital? The pandals drew crowds from across the city and traffic restrictions turned a short drive into a long wait. It was then that the Mankundu resident called Dr Abhra Ghosh and his childhood friend Diptanu Mukhopadhyay and the rest was taken care of.

“Whenever I have a health issue, I just give him a call and he arrives. He provides medical care free of charge to elderly people like us. Simply saying ‘thank you’ doesn’t do justice to this initiative. I truly hope they continue to grow and succeed, so that in the future, they can extend this service to even more people,” says Dutta, who lives in Kanailal Palli.

Ghosh knows what it is like to be on the other end of that call. In 2022, when his father needed medical attention during the Puja, his family struggled to get him to a doctor. Streets familiar to them the rest of the year had become difficult to get through. When Puja Traffic Closes Roads, A Doctor And An Engineer Take Healthcare To Homes By Motorcycle In Chandannagar (ETV Bharat) “Illness doesn’t give any warning. In 2022, my father suffered from a neurological condition. During that year’s Jagaddhatri Puja, we faced immense difficulty. The ‘no-entry’ restrictions made it virtually impossible to get him to a hospital or a doctor. That experience made me wonder if there was a way to bring medical services directly to people during the festival,” says Ghosh. He took the idea to Mukhopadhyay, a mechanical engineer who works for a firm in Kolkata. His friend had faced the same difficulty getting medical care for members of his own family during the Puja. In 2023, they started Doctor on Wheels. For the five days of the festival, the two take calls from families and set out by motorcycle to see patients at home. A clinic behind the house calls The friends initially ran the service from home. They now coordinate it from a clinic in Swapna Bazar near Jyoti Mor. Ghosh, who is associated with a medical college in Kishanganj, Bihar, sees patients in Chandannagar two days a week through the year. During the Puja, the house calls take him along a roughly five-kilometre stretch between Barasat Gate and Taldanga.