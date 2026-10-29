Lamp Of Faith: Rising Clay And Fuel Costs Leave Palamu Potters With Little To Earn This Diwali
As Diwali and Chhath festivals approach, Jharkhand’s potters slog to make lamps and utensils, despite struggling with rising costs and uncertain sales, reports Neeraj Kumar.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Palamu: The lamps they shape will light up other people’s homes this Diwali. In their own homes, however, potter families in Palamu are struggling to earn enough to meet household expenses. With Diwali and Chhath approaching, entire families are busy mixing clay, moulding lamps and utensils and drying them for firing, hoping the festive sales will make their labour worthwhile.
For Sarita Devi of Tukbera village in Nawabazar, even getting back what the family spends on production has become difficult. “If the cost could have been covered by the amount of hard work the entire family does together, they would have increased the hard work by double the amount. The children and the entire family are engaged in the soil, yet the expenses are not covered,” she says.
Her concerns are echoed by potter families across the district. More than 30,000 families in Palamu are directly involved in making and selling earthenware, their only means of sustenance, passed down through generations.
Across Medininagar, Chhatarpur, Nawabazar, Naudiha Bazaar and Chainpur, potters are preparing clay lamps and utensils in large quantities for the two festivals. They hope their products will fetch better prices this season. But rising production costs has left them in the lurch.
Potters say the cost of making earthen lamps and utensils has increased eight to ten times over the past decade. In 2016-17, a tractor-load of clay cost Rs 500-600. By 2025-26, the price had risen to Rs 4,000-5,000. Fuel, coal and firewood have also become considerably more expensive.
The cost of producing 100 lamps, which was Rs 25-30 in 2016-17, has risen to around Rs 200. For urban potters, the expense is even higher because clay is difficult to get. Concerns over smoke from firing earthenware have added to their difficulties.
“Earlier, soil was easily available nearby. Now it has to be fetched from far away. Look at the rising costs of soil. There are days when all the earthen lamps and utensils get sold but on others, we return with all the stock. Everything has to be bought. Even firewood has to be bought, which was easily available earlier,” says Kameshwar Prajapati.
Alongside these expenses, potters face competition from Chinese decorative lights, which are now available even in rural markets and towns. The growing demand for these lights has affected sales of earthen lamps.
Sales also get affected when a death in a village interrupts festive observances. Potters say demand for lamps and utensils can stop altogether, leaving them with unsold stock after weeks of work.
“Every time pottery and lamps are prepared with hope, but after death, this business gets completely affected. The cost of everything has increased, but there is no profit. We continue to do the work because it has been a family work. We have grown up doing this work, hence there is a compulsion. It is very difficult to say that the next generation should do the same work,” says Upendra Prajapati.
His uncertainty about the next generation reflects a wider concern among families dependent on the craft. While thousands continue to work at their wheels, thousands of others have gradually left the occupation.
Earthen lamps and utensils made in Palamu once found buyers across several parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. During Chhath, large quantities of utensils were supplied to Bihar, making the festival an important source of income for local potters.
Government assistance currently includes electric potter’s wheels. But artisans feel subsidies for clay and firewood should also be given by the government to help bring down recurring production expenses.
“The cost of both clay and firewood has increased. It is a time of crisis for clay artists. Even the cost is not being covered. There is a need for a kiln so that clay can be easily available. Artists are facing many problems, due to which their production is being affected. In this era of competition, artists are in trouble,” says Avinash Dev, a former member of Jharkhand’s Clay Art Board.
Despite hardship, families continue preparing their festive stock, investing money and labour without knowing how much they will earn. As the lamps dry and the wheels keep turning, potters such as Sarita hope this season’s sales will give them enough to meet their own families’ needs.
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