ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lamp Of Faith: Rising Clay And Fuel Costs Leave Palamu Potters With Little To Earn This Diwali

A special clay pot with two lamps being prepared by a potter woman ( ETV Bharat )

Palamu: The lamps they shape will light up other people’s homes this Diwali. In their own homes, however, potter families in Palamu are struggling to earn enough to meet household expenses. With Diwali and Chhath approaching, entire families are busy mixing clay, moulding lamps and utensils and drying them for firing, hoping the festive sales will make their labour worthwhile.

For Sarita Devi of Tukbera village in Nawabazar, even getting back what the family spends on production has become difficult. “If the cost could have been covered by the amount of hard work the entire family does together, they would have increased the hard work by double the amount. The children and the entire family are engaged in the soil, yet the expenses are not covered,” she says.

Rising Clay And Fuel Costs Leave Palamu Potters With Little To Earn This Diwali (ETV Bharat) Her concerns are echoed by potter families across the district. More than 30,000 families in Palamu are directly involved in making and selling earthenware, their only means of sustenance, passed down through generations. Across Medininagar, Chhatarpur, Nawabazar, Naudiha Bazaar and Chainpur, potters are preparing clay lamps and utensils in large quantities for the two festivals. They hope their products will fetch better prices this season. But rising production costs has left them in the lurch. Potters say the cost of making earthen lamps and utensils has increased eight to ten times over the past decade. In 2016-17, a tractor-load of clay cost Rs 500-600. By 2025-26, the price had risen to Rs 4,000-5,000. Fuel, coal and firewood have also become considerably more expensive. The cost of producing 100 lamps, which was Rs 25-30 in 2016-17, has risen to around Rs 200. For urban potters, the expense is even higher because clay is difficult to get. Concerns over smoke from firing earthenware have added to their difficulties. A special clay pot with two lamps being prepared by a potter woman (ETV Bharat) “Earlier, soil was easily available nearby. Now it has to be fetched from far away. Look at the rising costs of soil. There are days when all the earthen lamps and utensils get sold but on others, we return with all the stock. Everything has to be bought. Even firewood has to be bought, which was easily available earlier,” says Kameshwar Prajapati. Alongside these expenses, potters face competition from Chinese decorative lights, which are now available even in rural markets and towns. The growing demand for these lights has affected sales of earthen lamps.