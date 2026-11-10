ETV Bharat / offbeat

Diwali Firecrackers Can Be Deadly For Birds: How Chandigarh Volunteers Care For The Injured Winged Creatures

Diwali Firecrackers Can Be Deadly For Birds: How Chandigarh Volunteers Care For The Injured Winged Creatures ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh : The morning after every Diwali becomes a testing time for the members of the Chandigarh Bird Club. This year was nothing different. Due to the sound and light of the fireworks, hundreds of birds who fled the trees they called home, were found missing while many were found injured.

A single tree that holds 100 to 200 mynas at night, becomes empty when a firecracker goes off nearby. "The whole flock takes flight at once and in the dark, collide with one another, strike a building or fly into power lines. By morning, some are found with head injuries or broken wings," explained the members.

As soon as residents find an injured bird, they call the members. Some are brought to the home of club president Reema Dhillon, who has set aside space on her veranda to care for them, though many are treated on the spot and helped to fly again.

How Diwali fireworks affect birds (ETV Bharat)

When birds are startled out of their roosts

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dhillon said most birds return to their roosts after sunset, following a daily rhythm governed by light and darkness. The repeated bursts of noise and flashes of light during Diwali can interrupt that rest and send birds into flight. Smoke aggravates their problems.

“The smoke and fine particulate matter released by firecrackers pollute the air. Since the respiratory systems of birds are highly sensitive, air pollution can be harmful to them. Furthermore, the constant explosions cause them to panic and take flight from their roosts,” said Dhillon.

The risk of injury is especially apparent when birds gather in large numbers to spend the night.

“Many birds like the myna, live in large groups. As many as 100 to 200 birds might be perched on a single tree. When explosions cause them to take flight all at once, they may collide not only with each other in the darkness but also with buildings, tree branches, and power lines. Such collisions often result in severe head injuries or broken wings for the birds,” she said.

A broken wing can leave a bird unable to fly or forage for food, Dhillon said. Crows, mynas, bulbuls and owls are among the urban birds vulnerable to the effects of fireworks.

A veranda where injured birds recover