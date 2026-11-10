Diwali Firecrackers Can Be Deadly For Birds: How Chandigarh Volunteers Care For The Injured Winged Creatures
Diwali fireworks drove birds from their roosts after dark, leaving some injured, who were then cared for by the Chandigarh Bird Club volunteers.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Chandigarh: The morning after every Diwali becomes a testing time for the members of the Chandigarh Bird Club. This year was nothing different. Due to the sound and light of the fireworks, hundreds of birds who fled the trees they called home, were found missing while many were found injured.
A single tree that holds 100 to 200 mynas at night, becomes empty when a firecracker goes off nearby. "The whole flock takes flight at once and in the dark, collide with one another, strike a building or fly into power lines. By morning, some are found with head injuries or broken wings," explained the members.
As soon as residents find an injured bird, they call the members. Some are brought to the home of club president Reema Dhillon, who has set aside space on her veranda to care for them, though many are treated on the spot and helped to fly again.
When birds are startled out of their roosts
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dhillon said most birds return to their roosts after sunset, following a daily rhythm governed by light and darkness. The repeated bursts of noise and flashes of light during Diwali can interrupt that rest and send birds into flight. Smoke aggravates their problems.
“The smoke and fine particulate matter released by firecrackers pollute the air. Since the respiratory systems of birds are highly sensitive, air pollution can be harmful to them. Furthermore, the constant explosions cause them to panic and take flight from their roosts,” said Dhillon.
The risk of injury is especially apparent when birds gather in large numbers to spend the night.
“Many birds like the myna, live in large groups. As many as 100 to 200 birds might be perched on a single tree. When explosions cause them to take flight all at once, they may collide not only with each other in the darkness but also with buildings, tree branches, and power lines. Such collisions often result in severe head injuries or broken wings for the birds,” she said.
A broken wing can leave a bird unable to fly or forage for food, Dhillon said. Crows, mynas, bulbuls and owls are among the urban birds vulnerable to the effects of fireworks.
A veranda where injured birds recover
The Chandigarh Bird Club was formally registered in 2015. Dhillon said that with limited government arrangements for bird rescue, club members and other volunteers stepped in to help. On the morning after Diwali, residents who come across injured birds often turn to them.
On Dhillon’s veranda, cages and enclosures provide a temporary space for birds with minor injuries to recover. Those with more serious injuries are taken to the veterinary hospital at the Bird Park near Sukhna Lake.
The rescue calls come at other times of the year too. "I remember a lapwing whose wings had been badly injured after it became entangled in kite string. When we got to know about it, we made arrangements to take the bird to the hospital," she recalls.
Dhillon urged anyone who finds a seriously injured bird or one that cannot fly to contact a veterinarian or a rescue team. She also advised against forcing food or water into an injured bird’s mouth while waiting for expert help.
Counting winter visitors
Each January, club members join the Punjab Department of Wildlife Preservation for the Asian Waterbird Census, which tracks birds arriving at wetlands in winter.
“This census is conducted at major wetlands such as Harike, Ropar and Nangal. During this process, the number of migratory birds that arrive from abroad during the winter like ducks, geese and other wetland-dwelling species are recorded,” Dhillon said.
“This census helps track the arrival of birds in wetlands and any changes in their population. By comparing the data with previous years, we can gauge how favorable the wetland environment is for these birds. The designation of Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake as a Ramsar site has further enhanced its ecological significance. Such wetlands serve as vital habitats for migratory birds and other aquatic life,” informs Dhillon.
Every Diwali, the club appeals people to exercise restraint on loud firecrackers near trees and other places where birds roost.
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