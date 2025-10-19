ETV Bharat / offbeat

Diwali Celebrations Continue For A Month In Hilly Parts Of Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

The Igas Bagwal festival is celebrated 11 days after Diwali, following a belief that when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka, this auspicious news reached the mountains 11 days later.

These celebrations are based on folk tales and traditions that mark the lifestyle of the hill communities. In the hills, Diwali is not only associated with lighting of lamps in homes, but it also symbolises collective joy in rural areas and is marked by folk music and dancing.

Dehradun: While Diwali celebrations in most parts of the country are a short affair that concludes with Bhai Dooj, in some hilly areas of Uttarakhand and adjoining Himachal Pradesh, the festival continues for a month and concludes with Igas Bagwal, Mangsir Diwali or Budhi Diwali.

On this day, people gather in a village field and light a Bhailo (a torch made of cedar or pine wood) and circle it around themselves amid singing and dancing. People worship their cattle and offer flattened rice, milk and ghee to the animals. Traditional dishes like arsa, puri and pakoras are prepared at home. Igas Bagwal is also celebrated by the hill communities that have migrated to other parts of the world.

In the high mountainous regions, Diwali is celebrated in the month of Mangsir, a month that follows that of Kartik Diwali according to the Hindu calendar. It is known as Mangsir Bagwal or Budhi Diwali. It is believed that in ancient times, the news of Lord Rama's victory over Lanka reached these remote areas a month later.

During the celebrations, people spin burning wooden balls as Bhailo in the air, symbolising courage and joy. Fairs are organised in the villages where folk songs and dances are performed to the beat of drums and traditional instruments. This festival is a living example of social unity and folk culture, where everyone participates, transcending age and class boundaries.

There is another belief associated with this celebration. It is believed that during the reign of Garhwal King Mahipat Shah, Tibetan raiders used to infiltrate the Garhwal region and plunder it. The King then sent an army led by Madho Singh Bhandari and Lodi Rikhola from Penkhanda in Chamoli and Taknaur in Uttarkashi via Gartang Gali Nelang, who defeated the Tibetan invaders in Dawaghat of Bhot province. The brave Madho Singh returned victorious with his troops to the Tehri State, and celebrations were held to mark that victory. It is said that the towers erected by Madho Singh were taken into account when demarcating the McMahon Line between China and India.

Diwali celebrations have witnessed a change over a period of time in most parts of India, but the tradition of Igas Bagwal and Budhi Diwali remains alive in the hills. The government and social organisations are now promoting these festivals as cultural heritage.