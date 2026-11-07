Diwali 2026: In Gaya's Markets, Magic Lamps, Jelly Candles Vie For Attention With Earthenware Diyas
Crowds are transfixed by shopkeepers displaying how to use the 'magic diyas' by pouring water into them to light up tiny LED lamps, reports Ratnesh.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Gaya: Every festival season, there are some new items that attract attention of buyers and drive sales. This Diwali is no different in Gaya, Bihar. Prominently displayed among the numerous shops lining Gaya's famous GB Road that are overflowing with festive items, are 'magic lamps' that light up as soon as water is poured into them.
In the shop displays lined with lamps of various shapes, sizes, prices, materials — there are the traditional earthenware diyas one lights with cotton fuses, oil or ghee; besides candles in numerous shapes, sizes and colours — the ones attracting crowds are the 'magic diyas', with shopkeepers proudly displaying how to use them by pouring water into the bowl to light up the tiny LED lamps at their tips.
"Artificial lamps and candles are available in different sizes at different prices. Apart from this, the paddy earring which is sold during Diwali is also available in our shops and it is in high demand here," said Deepak Kumar Gupta, a shopkeeper on GB Road.
Among diyas, the magic lamps are selling like hot cakes. There's the novelty value. Then there's the attraction of innovation. But most of all, it is the price that is driving the sale of these "water-burning" lamps. Gupta said he is selling these items, which he fetched by special order from Kolkata, in sets of 12, with prices starting from Rs 300.
Compared to that, the price of a dozen handi candles, which spread light all around, start from Rs 250. And in the process, the air is polluted a little less (though, if not disposed properly, the plastic, the LED and the cell do pose a long-term threat to the soil).
Technology Behind The Magic Lamp
Former Atal Tinkering Lab in-charge Devendra Kumar explains that this diya works via an electric circuit, and includes a small LED bulb, button cell battery, a transistor and two metal pins of a water sensor.
When water is poured into the lamp, the water acts as a conductor between the two metal pins, completing the electrical circuit. The transistor strengthens the signal, electricity from the button cell reaches the LED bulb, and the lamp starts glowing.
"Inside these lamps, a small LED bulb, cell, transistor and two metal pins of a water sensor are installed. When you pour water in it, the water completes the circuit, due to which current flows, and the LED bulb starts glowing," said the former Atal Tinkering Lab in-charge.
Other Diya Novelties On Display
Among novelties, 'jelly' and scented candles are drawing a lot of attention in Gaya's markets. According to shopkeepers, the jelly candle burns continuously for about two days, due to which its demand has increased a lot.
However, traditional earthen lamps have become slightly more expensive this time. Local artisans and shopkeepers say that due to the huge increase in the prices of raw material — in this case, clay — the price of diyas is on the rise.
Uday Kumar, a local potter who makes lamps, said that till last year, the clay used to make earthenware diyas was available for Rs 1,000 per tractor. This time, it has increased to Rs 1,500 per tractor, pushing up the cost of lamps.
"Due to the increase in cost, this year clay lamps are being sold at Rs 100-300 per hundred pieces. In previous years, the price of these lamps used to be around Rs 50-200, depending on size and design," said Uday Kumar.
Due to the dominance of electronic lights and water-burning artificial lamps in the market, there has been a slight decline in the sales of earthen lamps as compared to earlier. Despite this, due to the deep-rooted religious beliefs and traditional thinking of the people in Gaya, the demand for earthen lamps has not completely ended.
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