ETV Bharat / offbeat

Diwali 2026: In Gaya's Markets, Magic Lamps, Jelly Candles Vie For Attention With Earthenware Diyas

A shopkeeper displays how the magic lamp works ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: Every festival season, there are some new items that attract attention of buyers and drive sales. This Diwali is no different in Gaya, Bihar. Prominently displayed among the numerous shops lining Gaya's famous GB Road that are overflowing with festive items, are 'magic lamps' that light up as soon as water is poured into them.

In the shop displays lined with lamps of various shapes, sizes, prices, materials — there are the traditional earthenware diyas one lights with cotton fuses, oil or ghee; besides candles in numerous shapes, sizes and colours — the ones attracting crowds are the 'magic diyas', with shopkeepers proudly displaying how to use them by pouring water into the bowl to light up the tiny LED lamps at their tips.

Shops on Gaya's GB Road are overflowing with festive items (ETV Bharat) "Artificial lamps and candles are available in different sizes at different prices. Apart from this, the paddy earring which is sold during Diwali is also available in our shops and it is in high demand here," said Deepak Kumar Gupta, a shopkeeper on GB Road. Among diyas, the magic lamps are selling like hot cakes. There's the novelty value. Then there's the attraction of innovation. But most of all, it is the price that is driving the sale of these "water-burning" lamps. Gupta said he is selling these items, which he fetched by special order from Kolkata, in sets of 12, with prices starting from Rs 300. Compared to that, the price of a dozen handi candles, which spread light all around, start from Rs 250. And in the process, the air is polluted a little less (though, if not disposed properly, the plastic, the LED and the cell do pose a long-term threat to the soil). Technology Behind The Magic Lamp Former Atal Tinkering Lab in-charge Devendra Kumar explains that this diya works via an electric circuit, and includes a small LED bulb, button cell battery, a transistor and two metal pins of a water sensor. When water is poured into the lamp, the water acts as a conductor between the two metal pins, completing the electrical circuit. The transistor strengthens the signal, electricity from the button cell reaches the LED bulb, and the lamp starts glowing.