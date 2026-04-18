Divya Vivah : Odisha Bride, Karnataka Groom Choose Simplicity For Their Three-Day Marriage Celebration
This Odisha wedding replaces lavish spending with blood donation, social work and sustainability, signalling a shift towards meaningful celebrations in India, reports Bikash Kumar Das
Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: At a time when weddings are increasingly defined by scale and spectacle, with families spending a fortune, one family in Odisha chose to do it differently. Instead of a lavish celebration, they have turned a three-day marriage event into an occasion devoted to social service, especially for children. The wedding has begun with rituals giving way to responsibility and the celebration holding promise of a better future not only for the couple but for a larger section of society.
In a striking departure from convention, Shubhashree Shubhasmita, an agricultural scientist from Odisha, is set to marry Pradeep Kumar N. from Karnataka in what the family calls a ‘Divya Vivah’, a wedding rooted in service and simplicity.
There is no band, baaja or baraat, nor any firecrackers or decorative extravagance. The groom’s procession arrives without fanfare and yet, the gathering is full of people who have come not for spectacle, but to bless a union that can inspires the younger generation.
Spread across three days, the wedding has been designed as a series of social initiatives. Speaking about the initiative, Benudhar Senapati, father of the bride and a social worker, says, “We decided to solemnise the marriage in a simple way by investing in children, particularly the needy and underprivileged. On the first day, we conducted a blood donation camp meant to benefit thalassemia patients. On the second day, today (April 18), we organised a ‘vastra seva’ for orphans, while tomorrow’s programme is ‘Sabuja Saisahab’, which focuses on connecting children with the green environment,” he explains.
Working for over three decades with children, Senapati is well aware that thalassemia patients require frequent blood transfusions. He also believes that engaging children with nature from an early age can help build a more balanced and sustainable future.
All three days have been planned across child care institutions in Bhubaneswar.
The family has also decided to ban single-use plastic and non-vegetarian items during the entire wedding. “We have arranged for spiritual leaders to conduct the marriage so that no caste-based distinctions come into play. We are trying to set a new example that may encourage youth to contribute to social development and nation-building even during personal milestones,” he adds.
Ahead of the final day of the wedding on April 19, the couple appear to be enjoying every bit of the ceremony.
Shubhashree serves as an Assistant Horticulture Officer in Soro, Balasore, while Pradeep is a scientist posted in Arunachal Pradesh. The idea of such a wedding was initiated by the bride’s family and accepted without hesitation by the groom’s side.
“We met in 2020 and decided to get married in 2024. When we informed our parents, we also shared our plan for a zero-budget wedding. We did not want to follow trends, but set one - something that carries forward the message of a pollution-free world. We should not be harming the environment,” she says, adding that the clothes donation programme was held at Adruta Children’s Home. “My father has spent most of his life working with orphaned and needy children. That influenced our decision to plan a wedding that could contribute in some way,” she explains.
For many attending the event, the experience is unfamiliar but impactful. “I have never seen a wedding like this before. People spend lakhs, but here the focus is on social work. It is inspiring, especially for the younger generation,” says Shubhashree’s friend Snigdha Hembram, who has come from Baripada to attend the wedding.
Similarly, Ankita Belwal, who travelled from Uttarakhand, says the wedding challenges the idea that celebration must come with high expenditure. “Instead of spending on display, they have chosen to give back. When I received the invitation, it mentioned activities like tree plantation, a blood donation camp, vastra daan, and a no-plastic approach. When I came here, I felt proud of my friend and her family for being so thoughtful. I am proud, actually,” she says.
It has also been decided that the gifts received by the couple will be given away to child care institutions.
Shubhashree says the intent was clear from the beginning, and her fiance Pradeep nods in agreement. “Weddings today often lead to unnecessary waste and pressure. We wanted something that reflects responsibility and balance,” he says, adding that as scientists, they understand the value of plants and the environment. “There was nothing to disagree on. We knew each other and our value systems aligned. Society matters and we need to give back. When we shared the idea with our parents, neither family had any issues,” he explains.
The ‘Divya Vivah’ has not only set an example but also sent a strong message. While such choices may not appeal to everyone, they point to a shift where even celebrations are beginning to be measured not just by scale, but by the impact they leave behind.
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