ETV Bharat / offbeat

Divya Vivah : Odisha Bride, Karnataka Groom Choose Simplicity For Their Three-Day Marriage Celebration

Bhubaneswar: At a time when weddings are increasingly defined by scale and spectacle, with families spending a fortune, one family in Odisha chose to do it differently. Instead of a lavish celebration, they have turned a three-day marriage event into an occasion devoted to social service, especially for children. The wedding has begun with rituals giving way to responsibility and the celebration holding promise of a better future not only for the couple but for a larger section of society.

In a striking departure from convention, Shubhashree Shubhasmita, an agricultural scientist from Odisha, is set to marry Pradeep Kumar N. from Karnataka in what the family calls a ‘Divya Vivah’, a wedding rooted in service and simplicity.

Blood donation camp held on the first day of the marriage (ETV Bharat)

There is no band, baaja or baraat, nor any firecrackers or decorative extravagance. The groom’s procession arrives without fanfare and yet, the gathering is full of people who have come not for spectacle, but to bless a union that can inspires the younger generation.

Spread across three days, the wedding has been designed as a series of social initiatives. Speaking about the initiative, Benudhar Senapati, father of the bride and a social worker, says, “We decided to solemnise the marriage in a simple way by investing in children, particularly the needy and underprivileged. On the first day, we conducted a blood donation camp meant to benefit thalassemia patients. On the second day, today (April 18), we organised a ‘vastra seva’ for orphans, while tomorrow’s programme is ‘Sabuja Saisahab’, which focuses on connecting children with the green environment,” he explains.

Working for over three decades with children, Senapati is well aware that thalassemia patients require frequent blood transfusions. He also believes that engaging children with nature from an early age can help build a more balanced and sustainable future.

All three days have been planned across child care institutions in Bhubaneswar.

The family has also decided to ban single-use plastic and non-vegetarian items during the entire wedding. “We have arranged for spiritual leaders to conduct the marriage so that no caste-based distinctions come into play. We are trying to set a new example that may encourage youth to contribute to social development and nation-building even during personal milestones,” he adds.