Divinely Graced, 20-Year-Old Sumit Das Crafts Lord Jagannath's Small & Large Chariots In Wood
The young 'Vishwakarma' has turned his house in Bhubaneswar into his workshop and crafts chariots that are in demand from across the state and country.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: For Sumit Kumar Dash, Lord Jagannath does not exist within temple walls. He is all around. For him, the Lord is also existent in every nail he hammers, every plank he shapes and every chariot he builds. "Otherwise I would not be able to carve His chariots on my own," says the 20-year-old devotee who has been carving chariots of every size with faith for the last seven years.
His house-cum-workshop in Patrapada, located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, echoes of chisels striking wood. It is here that Sumit, now in his third-year of Fine Arts and Crafts at Dhauli College, spends most of his days immersed in crafting the iconic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.
During his childhood, his gaping eyes on the Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana chariots of the Trinity would keep him glued to the newspapers or TV set. "I was drawn to the chariots but not clear in my mind whether I would craft these pieces some day," says the young Vishwakarma as he is called fondly by people staying nearby.
Sumit’s journey started in Class 7 when he saw a newspaper photograph of the majestic chariot construction in Puri and that moment changed his life. He felt so deeply about the gigantic carriers that he decided to be a craftsman and build chariots for Lord Jagannath.
So strong was his devotion that when he was in Class 9, on the pretext of attending tuition class, he travelled to Puri without informing his parents. There he stood amid the towering wooden structures and observed the master craftsmen working. He absorbed every thing that he saw but he could not understand the measurements or calculations. To his good fortune, one day, he met the head craftsman of the Nandighosha Rath, who explained to him about the techniques used.
Without formal training, Sumit experimented with a paper chariot first and it came out well. Later, he built Nandighosha Rath using 4,725 pens, each costing about Rs 3. He melted it all and gave it shape. Today, the same hands craft 5-foot to 22-foot-tall wooden chariots that resemble the grandeur of Puri’s sacred Raths.
It takes him months to complete each chariot. The smaller ones get over in a month while the larger ones take about four months. He fetches Dharua wood from Dhenkanal and Raipur, Sahaj wood from Keonjhar and Mahi wood from Koraput for the purpose. Sumit gets the fabrics stitched in Pipili while the iron nails are specially forged in local workshops.
“Purity is important. It is cumbersome but once I take up a work with devotion, I complete it,” Sumit explains.
His chariots now travel beyond Odisha. Buyers from Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bengaluru and ISKCON communities place orders after seeing his work on social media. His chariots are priced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000.
But for this is not a business that he bargains for. The money he earns is used to build more chariots, pay his college fees and continue his education.
“My love for Jagannath is everything. It is His wish that I am carrying forward,” he says.
Sumit does not have any fixed working hours. He gets so immersed in work that he skips meals many days. His mother, Sangeeta Das, watches Sumit work but gets concerned for his eating habits.
“I am worried because he does not eat on time. But his work is divinely blessed and we will be happy to see him remain devoted to Lord Jagannath all his life,” she says with tear-filled eyes.
Sumit takes help of family members and some four to six others when work pressure is high. He expresses concern about the rising cost of wood.
“Jagannath showed me the path and He will take me forward. I am only walking on the path He has shown me,” he says with folded hands.
