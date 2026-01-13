ETV Bharat / offbeat

Divinely Graced, 20-Year-Old Sumit Das Crafts Lord Jagannath's Small & Large Chariots In Wood

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: For Sumit Kumar Dash, Lord Jagannath does not exist within temple walls. He is all around. For him, the Lord is also existent in every nail he hammers, every plank he shapes and every chariot he builds. "Otherwise I would not be able to carve His chariots on my own," says the 20-year-old devotee who has been carving chariots of every size with faith for the last seven years.

His house-cum-workshop in Patrapada, located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, echoes of chisels striking wood. It is here that Sumit, now in his third-year of Fine Arts and Crafts at Dhauli College, spends most of his days immersed in crafting the iconic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

During his childhood, his gaping eyes on the Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana chariots of the Trinity would keep him glued to the newspapers or TV set. "I was drawn to the chariots but not clear in my mind whether I would craft these pieces some day," says the young Vishwakarma as he is called fondly by people staying nearby.

Sumit’s journey started in Class 7 when he saw a newspaper photograph of the majestic chariot construction in Puri and that moment changed his life. He felt so deeply about the gigantic carriers that he decided to be a craftsman and build chariots for Lord Jagannath.

So strong was his devotion that when he was in Class 9, on the pretext of attending tuition class, he travelled to Puri without informing his parents. There he stood amid the towering wooden structures and observed the master craftsmen working. He absorbed every thing that he saw but he could not understand the measurements or calculations. To his good fortune, one day, he met the head craftsman of the Nandighosha Rath, who explained to him about the techniques used.