The Divine Play With Colours: Dola Yatra Begins At Puri Srimandir With 'Chacheri Besha' Of Lord Jagannath

Lord Dola Gobinda, Sridevi and Bhudevi were ceremoniously taken in a decorated palanquin to Jagannath Ballav Math ( ETV Bharat )

By Shakti Prasad Mishra Puri: The precincts of Jagannath Temple reverberated with devotional fervour as the annual Dola Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Phagu Dashami, marking the beginning of one of the 12 major yatras of Mahaprabhu. Observed from the 10th day of the bright fortnight of Phalguna, the week-long festival will continue until Dola Purnima, blending ritualistic grandeur with the vibrant hues of devotion. On Thursday, special rituals were performed in the Srimandir to mark the Dola Parba Niti. The Chaturdhamurti (Four murtis - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along with Lord Sudarshan) was adorned in the distinctive Chacheri Besha, marked by red attire and,embellished with ornate jewellery. Alongside, Chacheri Bhog was also offered to the deities. Chacheri Besha of the Trinity (ETV Bharat) Unlike other parts of the country where Radha-Krishna are worshipped during Dola Yatra, Puri follows a unique tradition. Here, Lord Dola Gobinda, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, is worshipped instead.