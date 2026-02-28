The Divine Play With Colours: Dola Yatra Begins At Puri Srimandir With 'Chacheri Besha' Of Lord Jagannath
Beginning on Phagu Dashami, Puri’s Srimandir observes its distinctive Dola Yatra with Chacheri Besha, Dolagobinda worship and vibrant rituals continuing until Dola Purnima.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
By Shakti Prasad Mishra
Puri: The precincts of Jagannath Temple reverberated with devotional fervour as the annual Dola Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Phagu Dashami, marking the beginning of one of the 12 major yatras of Mahaprabhu. Observed from the 10th day of the bright fortnight of Phalguna, the week-long festival will continue until Dola Purnima, blending ritualistic grandeur with the vibrant hues of devotion.
On Thursday, special rituals were performed in the Srimandir to mark the Dola Parba Niti. The Chaturdhamurti (Four murtis - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra along with Lord Sudarshan) was adorned in the distinctive Chacheri Besha, marked by red attire and,embellished with ornate jewellery. Alongside, Chacheri Bhog was also offered to the deities.
Unlike other parts of the country where Radha-Krishna are worshipped during Dola Yatra, Puri follows a unique tradition. Here, Lord Dola Gobinda, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, is worshipped instead.
As part of the celebrations, Lord Dola Gobinda, Sridevi and Bhudevi were ceremoniously taken in a decorated palanquin to Jagannath Ballav Math at Badadanda. The Dola Parba Niti was completed there amid chanting of hymns and blowing of conches.
Devotees thronged the Srimandir, Badadanda and Jagannath Ballav Math premises to witness the divine rituals and Nitikanti of Mahaprabhu. The air turned festive as devotees and the Lord symbolically united in showers of abeer and gulaal. The colour festival and associated rituals will continue till Dola Purnima.
Following the midday incense ritual on Phagu Dashami, special Nitikanti was conducted inside the temple. Jhimiri Phagu was installed in three enclosures. At Jagannath Ballav Math, rituals including Fagu Anjali, Prasad Lagi, Bandapana, Chamar Seva and Pati Bhog were performed.
From Dashami to Trayodashi, Mahaprabhu will appear daily in Chacheri Besha, accompanied by Chacheri Bhog, Phalgu Anjali and the Jagannath Ballav Math Yatra rituals.
The sacred Jhimiri Phagu is traditionally prepared using a blend of sindoor, mutha, ankrati, shatavari and palua, reflecting age-old temple customs.
Sarat Mohanty, Chunara Sevayat of Srimandir, said, “The Dola festival is one of the 12 major festivals of Mahaprabhu that concludes on Dola Purnima. While Radha-Krishna are worshipped during Dola across India, Srimandir follows a completely distinct tradition. Here, Dolagobinda, Bhudevi and Sridevi are worshipped. Devotees who witness this sacred festival earn immense spiritual merit.”
The Dola Yatra at Puri is a distinctive ritual heritage of the Jagannath culture, which draws thousands of devotees to experience the divine play of colours and devotion.
