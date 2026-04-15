ETV Bharat / offbeat

Divided By Nationality, Bound By Love: Himachal Pradesh Woman Marries South African Man In Hamirpur

Hamirpur: It is often said that love cannot be bound by national borders, religion, race, or culture. A testament to this was witnessed at Kakad village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur where Rukmani tied the knot with South African national Jefte Ndala according to traditional Hindu rituals.

Family members revealed that the love story of Rukmani and Jefte began at Chandigarh University, where they first met while pursuing their MBA degrees. What started as brief, casual encounters eventually blossomed into love. Despite hailing from different countries and cultural backgrounds—Jefte is a Christian, while Rukmani is a Hindu—the couple decided to get married.

After securing the consent of both families, the wedding ceremony was held in a traditional Indian style at Rukmani's home, where members of both families gathered to witness the couple take the "seven vows" (Saptapadi) in accordance with Hindu customs. Jefte's family and friends traveled all the way from South Africa to Sujanpur specifically to attend the wedding. The family members and friends were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Foreign Groom Observes Hindu Rituals

The wedding ceremony was entirely traditional. Jefte not only embraced the Hindu customs but also performed the matrimonial rituals with great enthusiasm. Villagers and relatives gathered to witness this unique union. The wedding has become a topic of conversation throughout the entire state of Himachal Pradesh.