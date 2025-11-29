ETV Bharat / offbeat

Disabled Koderma Girl Sets An Example In Grit And Determination

Koderma: Despite her disability, Kamli of Satgawan village in Koderma, situated 165 km far away from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, is a source of inspiration for many. She has not allowed her physical limitations to stand in her way and has been trying to achieve her goals through sheer grit and determination. She might be just three feet in height, but her courage and aspirations are sky high.

Kamli faces a major challenge when it comes to moving around. She has to crawl on her hands, but she never lets her spirits waver. Despite her physical challenges, she is not only taking care of herself but is also raising the children of her brother.

"I lost my mother when I was very young. My father remarried and forced me out of the family. I had to struggle for survival. There was a time when I even contemplated ending my life. But I pushed that thought aside and chose the path of self-reliance. I bought a sewing machine with my disability pension and started sewing clothes for people," she disclosed.

Sharing her experiences with ETV Bharat, she explained that by sewing clothes for people, she tried to overcome obstacles and make her life easier. During this difficult time, Kamli received support from a nongovernmental organization Rashtriya Seva Sansthan. Kamli opened a cosmetics shop in the village with the support of this organization. This supplemented the income that she generated by sewing clothes with her sewing machine.