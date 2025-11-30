ETV Bharat / offbeat

Disabled Coimbatore Youth Shows Determination To Win Silver At Thailand Athletics Meet

Sandhanakumar won the silver in Thailand by completing 400 meters in 54 seconds in the competition for the differently abled. (ETV Bharat)

Talking about his accident, he told ETV Bharat, "Despite spending more than Rs 10 lakh on treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore, 90 % of my hand was paralysed.”

This youngster from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district was on his way to college in 2016 along with a friend on a two-wheeler when a private bus hit them. While his friend was killed in the accident, Sandhanakumar's right hand was paralysed.

Coimbatore: Perseverance and faith stand tall in the face of every obstacle. This has been proved by Sandhanakumar, a young man who has achieved success in an international athletics competition for the differently abled.

He later worked in the Information Technology (IT) sector but he was not satisfied with the job and left. Suffering from physical disability, he tried to go out into the world and achieve something instead of staying confined to his home. It was then that he started training for his favourite 400 meters race.

He participated in district-level competitions and won medals which inspired him to compete at higher levels, including the international competitions. After intensive training, he got the opportunity to participate in the World Skills Games for the Disabled held in Thailand.

With assistance of Rs 1.65 lakh under the Champions Financial Assistance programme run by the Tamil Nadu government to athletes, he went to Thailand last week where he won a silver medal for India in a competition where athletes from 20 countries participated.

"I come from a normal middle-class family. I have my father Perumal, two brothers and one sister. My mother passed away when I was a child," he said.

He disclosed that he won the silver in Thailand by completing 400 meters in 54 seconds in the competition for the differently abled.

"This makes me very happy. My dream is to represent India in the upcoming 2028 Paralympic Games and win a gold medal. People with disabilities like me should not stay stuck at home. They should move towards the next level. The Tamil Nadu government is currently providing many benefits to the differently abled along with various opportunities to encourage those interested in sports. If you are determined, you can achieve anything," he said.

He has joined the club of sportsmen who have overcome the challenges of disability to go out and make a mark at the international level. These sportsmen have won laurels for the country while participating in the world-level sporting meets for the disabled.