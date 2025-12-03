ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Disability Day: Mitti Cafe At Rashtrapati Bhavan A Ray Of Sunshine For Disabled People

At the outlet inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, Nimmi, who is completely disabled in both her hands and feet, has been working as a cashier here for two years, said she lives in south Delhi's Greater Kailash neighbourhood, from where she commutes by bus and Metro.

Across Delhi-NCR, there now are Mitti Cafes in Supreme Court, Hansraj College, Gurgaon, etc., while Mumbai recently got one at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

At the Mitti Cafe in Rashtrapati Bhavan, which opened in June 2024, there are 26 people with disabilities handling everything from the cash counter to the kitchen, service and cleaning. Working eight-hour shifts, timely wages ensure they can all lead dignified, self-reliant, fulfilling lives.

The chain was launched by Bengaluru's Alina Alam in 2017 with the first store at Hubbali (Hubli) in north Karnataka, after she discovered the huge, untapped potential of disabled people during an internship programme she attended in Bengaluru. Today, there are 40-odd stores across India, supporting over a thousand people with physical, intellectual, and psychological disabilities to lead a life of dignity, while raising awareness about disabilities, and providing hot, fresh, delectable food with a smile.

New Delhi: When President Droupadi Murmu, in a recent social media post, encouraged Rashtrapati Bhavan visitors to visit the dainty Mitti Cafe at her official residence, she was drawing attention to a quiet revolution sweeping across our metros for the past 7-8 years. On the occasion of World Disability Day, December 3, ETV Bharat visited the Mitti Cafe at Rashtrapati Bhavan to take stock.

She said, "This is a very good initiative. I want to tell people not to stay at home, but to get out. The world is wonderful. Being disabled doesn't mean we can't do anything. We may be disabled in our hands and feet, but not in our minds. We should move forward and strive to do whatever we want to."

Nimmi explained that she does all her work from a wheelchair. She enjoys her work and remains self-dependent. Her duty starts at 8 am, for which, she leaves home at 6.30 am. She works till 5 pm. She said other commuters help her board the bus or Metro, otherwise, she doesn't have any trouble commuting. At home, she has a brother, a sister-in-law, and her parents, whom she helps in running family expenses from her salary.

One of the chefs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cafe is Shivansh Kathuria, who is visually and speech-impaired. The Karol Bagh resident explained that he has been working as a chef here for a year, making tea, sandwiches, and burgers, adding that he can cook a lot of other items as well. He said that work is light, easy, and quite enjoyable.

Abhiraj Kumar, who is disabled in one hand, is another chef who has been working at this Mitti Cafe for two years. He said he also has poor eyesight. The Bihar native also said he has been given a place to live at the Mitti Cafe itself.

Abhiraj had previously worked in Meghalaya. He said compared to the work at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the pressure in Meghalaya was much more demanding. Here, he said, he feels no pressure or stress. He works in the second shift from 12 noon to 8 pm.

He told ETV Bharat, "Previously, people with disabilities couldn't find work anywhere. Now, they're getting work, which is helping bring the disabled under the spotlight. When I learned about Mitti Cafe, I inquired and spoke with Alina Ma'am. After that, I met her and was offered a job. Working here feels like home. In Meghalaya, where my workplace was near a forest, the work was heavy and demanding. Here, we receive salary on time and send some of it home."