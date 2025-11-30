ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Dinosaur Tartare' And Holograms: Dubai AI Chef Sparks Awe And Ire

In this photograph taken on November 12, 2025, a waiter interacts with customers at Woohoo, an AI-powered restaurant in Dubai. ( AFP )

Dubai: A Dubai restaurant has opened that prides itself on having the world's "first AI chef", the latest ostentatious dive into new technology in a city obsessed with being on the cutting edge of the future.

The Emirati city has become increasingly known for its growing culinary scene, with thousands of restaurants on offer from luxurious Michelin-starred eateries to greasy spoons serving up bona fide street food from across the Middle East and Asia.

But at Woohoo, the brains behind the menu is not a person but an AI programme -- known as chef Aiman -- trained on thousands of recipes and decades of culinary research and molecular gastronomy. Chef Aiman can also optimise menus and balance flavours, according to the establishment.

The real work of preparing and serving the food, however, remains in human hands, for now. "AI is going to create better dishes than humans maybe in the future," said the restaurant's Turkish co-founder Ahmet Oytun Cakir. While Woohoo's menu is mostly comprised of international fusion dishes, some AI creations stand out.

This includes a "dinosaur tartare" meant to recreate the taste of extinct reptiles. The restaurant did not reveal the dinosaur tartare recipe, which was created using DNA mapping. Priced at roughly 50 euros ($58), the dish tastes like a combination of raw meats and is served on a pulsating plate to appear as if it were breathing.

"It was a total surprise. It was so delicious," said customer Efe Urgunlu. Along with AI-generated holograms and sci-fi animation, the heart of the neon-lit venue features a giant cylindrical computer -- presented as the digital mainframe powering the restaurant's lights and smoke shows.

