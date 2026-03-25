Dignity In Death: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Runs CNG Crematorium For Dogs, Two More Are In Pipeline
The facility at Behrampura has a hearse van to collect the deceased dogs that are cremated, and their ashes are handed over for immersion.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Everyone deserves dignity in death and needs to be given a farewell in accordance with the beliefs and customs of the loved ones. Keeping this in mind, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has introduced a facility for dog lovers in the form of a crematorium for their pets that is run on compressed natural gas (CNG).
The crematorium built by the AMC’s Solid Waste Management (SCM) Department has been operational in the Behrampura area of eastern Ahmedabad for the last three months. Officials disclosed that cremations and connected rituals of 108 dogs have been performed here till now.
Officials said that this state-of-the-art facility was built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh since the pet dog owners often faced great difficulty in conducting the last rites of their pets, which are treated as members of a family. They said the primary purpose of this facility is to provide a dignified funeral for pet dogs.
A special hearse van has also been provided at this crematorium. The cremation of pet dogs that are registered with the AMC is done free of cost at the facility.
Head of Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of the AMC that is managing this crematorium, Naresh Rajput, said, "Pet dog owners have to call 155303, following which our hearse van goes to pick up the dog. Here, at the Behrampura crematorium, the cremation is done with full Hindu rituals. After the cremation, the ashes are put in an urn covered with red cloth and handed over to the owners."
As of now, a total of 19,347 pet dogs have been registered by 17,017 pet dog owners in Ahmedabad city. Of the total 108 dogs cremated at the facility since January 3 this year, 53 were pet dogs and 55 were strays.
A sum of Rs 1,06,500 has been donated online by 32 dog owners from the city and surrounding areas.
Not only Ahmedabad residents, but people from other states are also making use of this facility. Dog owners from Gandhinagar and Rajkot in Gujarat, along with those from Udaipur in Rajasthan, have cremated their pets here.
Pet owners are very appreciative of the facility being run by the CNCD Department. Recognising the growing need and demand for such facilities in other parts of the city, the AMC has decided to build two new pet crematoriums, one each in the eastern and western parts of Ahmedabad. These crematoriums are to be built over the next three months. Officials said that tenders have been issued for both these crematoriums, which are to be built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh each.
Recently, Sanitary Sub-Inspector Ramchandra C. Vaghela of the CNCD department lost his Labrador Tiger on March 22. He cremated the dog at the crematorium and immersed the ashes in a water body. He expressed satisfaction in the manner in which he could bid farewell to his beloved pet.
Rasulbhai Sheikh, who works with Ekta Foundation that collects the bodies of deceased dogs in the hearse van, said, “Today we received a call from the Judges Bungalow area where a stray dog cared for by animal lover Anandiben had died. We brought it here and cremated it. This initiative taken by the AMC is very commendable."