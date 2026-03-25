ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dignity In Death: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Runs CNG Crematorium For Dogs, Two More Are In Pipeline

The crematorium built by the AMC’s Solid Waste Management (SCM) Department has been operational in the Behrampura area of eastern Ahmedabad for the last three months. ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: Everyone deserves dignity in death and needs to be given a farewell in accordance with the beliefs and customs of the loved ones. Keeping this in mind, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has introduced a facility for dog lovers in the form of a crematorium for their pets that is run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

The crematorium built by the AMC’s Solid Waste Management (SCM) Department has been operational in the Behrampura area of eastern Ahmedabad for the last three months. Officials disclosed that cremations and connected rituals of 108 dogs have been performed here till now.

Officials said that this state-of-the-art facility was built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh since the pet dog owners often faced great difficulty in conducting the last rites of their pets, which are treated as members of a family. They said the primary purpose of this facility is to provide a dignified funeral for pet dogs.

A special hearse van has also been provided at this crematorium. The cremation of pet dogs that are registered with the AMC is done free of cost at the facility.

Head of Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of the AMC that is managing this crematorium, Naresh Rajput, said, "Pet dog owners have to call 155303, following which our hearse van goes to pick up the dog. Here, at the Behrampura crematorium, the cremation is done with full Hindu rituals. After the cremation, the ashes are put in an urn covered with red cloth and handed over to the owners."

As of now, a total of 19,347 pet dogs have been registered by 17,017 pet dog owners in Ahmedabad city. Of the total 108 dogs cremated at the facility since January 3 this year, 53 were pet dogs and 55 were strays.