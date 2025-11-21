Diganta Gohain A Sculptor Who Transforms Waste Into Remarkable Art
Published : November 21, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Biswanath: In the tranquil setting of Gohpur in the Biswanath district, sculptor Diganta Gohain transforms everyday waste into remarkable art. Items like discarded coconut shells, dry bark, bamboo splinters, fallen leaves and other throwaway elements get a new life under the skilled hands of this sculptor. Lifeless scraps come alive with form, emotion and often the likeness of celebrated personalities. Every creation tells a story of his imagination and skill.
Diganta Gohain originally hails from Mathurapur village in the erstwhile Sivasagar district. His quiet inclination toward art began in childhood and gradually evolved into a strong passion over the years.
Gohain's educational journey started at Gargaon College. He earned his graduation from Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College in the Golaghat district and pursued a postgraduate degree in Assamese at Dibrugarh University. He completed his M.Phil at Guwahati University.
In 1978, Gohain joined the Assamese department at Chaiduar College in Gohpur as a lecturer. He spent 37 years at the institution as a dedicated teacher, retiring in 2016. Throughout his entire teaching career, every spare moment—whether at home or at the college campus—became an opportunity for him to practice his art. Though he had experimented with craftwork earlier, it was only after the year 2000 that Gohain began preserving his creations seriously. With time, his workshop became a treasure trove of sculptures crafted entirely from natural and discarded materials.
Among his most celebrated works is the bust of “Scented Butterfly Poet” Hiren Bhattacharyya, created from tree bark. Another masterpiece is the bust of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, made exquisitely out of coconut shells.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gohain shared, “I used to work on these creations during the free hours I got after teaching. Everyone has a creative impulse from childhood. Some nurture it, others don’t. I always had a fascination for small forms of sculpting. Much of my earlier work is lost, but since 2000, I have been preserving whatever I create.”
He adds that most of his sculptures come from an instinctive idea that strikes the mind, “I never received formal training. Thoughts come, and I simply try to express them using coconut shells, leaf fibres, bamboo or bark. Sculpture needs patience, focus and sincerity. If any young person wants to learn, I am always ready to teach them in my free time. With training, they can even build a profession around this art.”
Gohain’s sculptures have drawn widespread admiration across Assam. His art has become an inspiration for many. Through his craft, he offers a powerful message- that creativity can flourish anywhere.
In the eyes of many who admire his work, Diganta Gohain is the chronicler of Assam’s culture, shaping its stories with the simple grace of natural materials.
