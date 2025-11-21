ETV Bharat / offbeat

Diganta Gohain A Sculptor Who Transforms Waste Into Remarkable Art

Biswanath: In the tranquil setting of Gohpur in the Biswanath district, sculptor Diganta Gohain transforms everyday waste into remarkable art. Items like discarded coconut shells, dry bark, bamboo splinters, fallen leaves and other throwaway elements get a new life under the skilled hands of this sculptor. Lifeless scraps come alive with form, emotion and often the likeness of celebrated personalities. Every creation tells a story of his imagination and skill.

Diganta Gohain originally hails from Mathurapur village in the erstwhile Sivasagar district. His quiet inclination toward art began in childhood and gradually evolved into a strong passion over the years.

Diganta Gohain A Sculptor Who Transforms Waste Into Remarkable Art (ETV Bharat)

Gohain's educational journey started at Gargaon College. He earned his graduation from Dergaon Kamal Dowerah College in the Golaghat district and pursued a postgraduate degree in Assamese at Dibrugarh University. He completed his M.Phil at Guwahati University.

In 1978, Gohain joined the Assamese department at Chaiduar College in Gohpur as a lecturer. He spent 37 years at the institution as a dedicated teacher, retiring in 2016. Throughout his entire teaching career, every spare moment—whether at home or at the college campus—became an opportunity for him to practice his art. Though he had experimented with craftwork earlier, it was only after the year 2000 that Gohain began preserving his creations seriously. With time, his workshop became a treasure trove of sculptures crafted entirely from natural and discarded materials.