Dhubri Has A Unique Numismatic Museum Established By A Fast Food Vendor
This Museum has rare ancient coins, notes and stamps on display that provide a glimpse into India's monetary past.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:30 PM IST
Dhubri: In Assam’s Dhubri lies a unique museum that talks about the history of currency from the era of King Ashoka to the present day. This Museum has rare ancient coins, notes and stamps on display that provide a glimpse into India's monetary past.
Gopal Chandra Saha of Pound Road has been on a mission to collect these rare items since the 1980s. Interestingly, he is neither a historian nor an archaeologist. He is an ordinary street food vendor indulging in this activity purely out of passion.
On display here are coins from Emperor Ashoka’s time, Damri, which was in use a long time back as a copper coin and coins that came into existence since 1835, when modern currency circulation started in India. Saha's collection ranges from coins during the Ahom Dynasty, Mughal Era, British Rule to those in post-Independence India.
Saha told ETV Bharat, "I have collected almost every kind of Indian coin along with documents, paper currency and postage stamps. I have gathered many such rare pieces like Damri from different parts of the country."
Saha’s meticulous display consists of Indian currency notes from Rupee 1 to rare ones such as Rs 5000 and Rs 10000. Notes from other countries also make it to his precious collection.
Saha has a unique emotional connection with his museum. The museum welcomes visitors with the words on display reading 'Luv All Coin Collection’. It has been set up in memory of Saha’s late son Luv, who lost his life in an accident in 2023. It stands as a symbol of the deep love and affection of a father for his son.
In an effort to immortalise his son, Saha has named the museum after him. Though he lacks financial and other resources to develop the museum, Saha leaves no stone unturned to take care of it with utmost care.
He runs a fast food stall on the footpath to support his family. Alongside his daily work, he has spent decades collecting coins and historical artifacts. His journey, from a street food vendor to the founder of a coin museum, has become a subject of admiration in Dhubri.
Saha frequently travels to cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai to collect rare coins and to attend workshops on numismatics. His family, including his elder son Raj Saha and wife Rakhi Saha, has consistently supported him in his efforts.
Saha has been involved in coin preservation since 1984 and has gained knowledge by participating in numismatic workshops across India. He dreams of expanding the museum into a larger institution that can serve as a hub of learning for students and researchers. He has sought support from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to help realise this vision.
"A museum helps spread knowledge among the local people and students from schools and colleges. I set up this museum after my son so that the younger generation can come here, learn about history and gain knowledge. That will give me peace," he concluded.
