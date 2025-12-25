ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dhubri Has A Unique Numismatic Museum Established By A Fast Food Vendor

Dhubri: In Assam’s Dhubri lies a unique museum that talks about the history of currency from the era of King Ashoka to the present day. This Museum has rare ancient coins, notes and stamps on display that provide a glimpse into India's monetary past.

Gopal Chandra Saha of Pound Road has been on a mission to collect these rare items since the 1980s. Interestingly, he is neither a historian nor an archaeologist. He is an ordinary street food vendor indulging in this activity purely out of passion.

Gopal Chandra Saha shiowing one of the historical notes (ETV Bharat)

On display here are coins from Emperor Ashoka’s time, Damri, which was in use a long time back as a copper coin and coins that came into existence since 1835, when modern currency circulation started in India. Saha's collection ranges from coins during the Ahom Dynasty, Mughal Era, British Rule to those in post-Independence India.

Saha told ETV Bharat, "I have collected almost every kind of Indian coin along with documents, paper currency and postage stamps. I have gathered many such rare pieces like Damri from different parts of the country."

Saha’s meticulous display consists of Indian currency notes from Rupee 1 to rare ones such as Rs 5000 and Rs 10000. Notes from other countries also make it to his precious collection.