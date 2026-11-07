Before Entering The Tiger Forest, They Prayed To Ma Kali Beneath A Banyan At Sagardwip
At Dhaspara Temple, devotees offer idols in gratitude, carrying forward a tradition said to have begun beneath a banyan in tiger country, reports Subhajit Das.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Sagardwip: To understand why there are so many images of Ma Kali inside the Dhaspara Adi Kali Temple, ask what a devotee brings when a prayer has been answered. Here, the offering is another image of the Mother. Five large idols stand in the temple alongside a multitude of smaller ones, each offered in gratitude for a wish granted or a vow fulfilled. The priest says every one of them is worshipped regularly, every day.
Long before there was a temple to receive these offerings, there was a banyan tree. In the story handed down on Sagardwip, the people who gathered beneath it had a simple prayer - just that they wanted to be safe when they went to the forest to earn a living.
A prayer before entering the forest
Where roads and settlements now stand, islanders recall a forest so dense that even going in by daylight took courage. Woodcutters and honey collectors came from different parts of the Sundarbans. Their work took them into stretches where Royal Bengal tigers were sighted. According to local lore, it was these forest workers who first sought Ma Kali’s protection beneath the banyan.
They used to light a lamp there for the Goddess. As more people came to pray, the place beneath the tree became a shrine and in time a temple grew around the worship that had begun there. The tradition is believed to be nearly 450 years old. Temple authorities and local accounts trace it to Sagardwip’s earliest settlements, though the exact date of its beginnings remains undocumented.
Utpal Pramanik, a member of the temple committee, remembers the story as part of the island’s own history. “The local community’s connection to this Kali temple dates back to the time when the first settlers cleared the dense forests to establish a home on Gangasagar Island. It is this deep-rooted faith that continues to draw people from all corners to this day,” he explains.
The idols devotees bring in gratitude
The forest has receded, and the reasons people come to the Mother are now as varied as the people themselves. Devotees bring their worries to her and return with an idol when they believe she has answered their prayers. Over the years, these offerings have filled the shrine. A visitor looking at the smaller images sees the accumulated gifts of families who came back to give thanks.
For devotee Gita Pati, it is the Mother’s boundless glory that draws people back. The temple receives visitors throughout the year, with hundreds attending the special worship held on Tuesdays and Saturdays. They come from across Sagar Island and from other parts of West Bengal to seek her blessings.
Prakash Panda, the temple’s head priest, or sevayat, learnt the worship as part of a family tradition. “Worship of Goddess Kali began here as soon as Sagar Island was first settled. Our ancestors served the Mother in this temple for generations, and now, I continue this legacy as the head priest. The Mother here is truly jagrata, manifest and responsive. Devotees travel from far and wide to offer their prayers. She is the embodiment of compassion, fulfilling the heartfelt wishes of all who seek her,” he says.
Local accounts remember a time when devotees conducted the worship themselves. Animal sacrifice was once part of the observance and has long been discontinued. Today, the Mother is worshipped in the sattvic tradition, with offerings made without animal sacrifice.
On the new moon of Kartik
Ahead of Kali Puja, repairs are underway and the temple complex is being readied for festive lighting. The priests and committee members are preparing for the special worship on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon of the month of Kartik, when pilgrims are expected from the island and elsewhere in the state. For the people of Dhaspara, it is the night when a shrine they visit through the year receives devotees in especially large numbers.
The first offering remembered in Dhaspara was a lamp beneath a banyan, lit by people who needed the courage to enter the woods. Today, the smaller idols beside the five large images tell the other half of that story of faith. People still come to place a prayer before Ma Kali. And when they feel she has heard them, they come back.
Also Read: