ETV Bharat / offbeat

Before Entering The Tiger Forest, They Prayed To Ma Kali Beneath A Banyan At Sagardwip

Before Entering The Tiger Forest, They Prayed To Ma Kali Beneath A Banyan At Sagardwip ( ETV Bharat )

Sagardwip: To understand why there are so many images of Ma Kali inside the Dhaspara Adi Kali Temple, ask what a devotee brings when a prayer has been answered. Here, the offering is another image of the Mother. Five large idols stand in the temple alongside a multitude of smaller ones, each offered in gratitude for a wish granted or a vow fulfilled. The priest says every one of them is worshipped regularly, every day.

Long before there was a temple to receive these offerings, there was a banyan tree. In the story handed down on Sagardwip, the people who gathered beneath it had a simple prayer - just that they wanted to be safe when they went to the forest to earn a living.

A prayer before entering the forest Where roads and settlements now stand, islanders recall a forest so dense that even going in by daylight took courage. Woodcutters and honey collectors came from different parts of the Sundarbans. Their work took them into stretches where Royal Bengal tigers were sighted. According to local lore, it was these forest workers who first sought Ma Kali’s protection beneath the banyan. They used to light a lamp there for the Goddess. As more people came to pray, the place beneath the tree became a shrine and in time a temple grew around the worship that had begun there. The tradition is believed to be nearly 450 years old. Temple authorities and local accounts trace it to Sagardwip’s earliest settlements, though the exact date of its beginnings remains undocumented. Utpal Pramanik, a member of the temple committee, remembers the story as part of the island’s own history. “The local community’s connection to this Kali temple dates back to the time when the first settlers cleared the dense forests to establish a home on Gangasagar Island. It is this deep-rooted faith that continues to draw people from all corners to this day,” he explains. The idols devotees bring in gratitude The forest has receded, and the reasons people come to the Mother are now as varied as the people themselves. Devotees bring their worries to her and return with an idol when they believe she has answered their prayers. Over the years, these offerings have filled the shrine. A visitor looking at the smaller images sees the accumulated gifts of families who came back to give thanks.