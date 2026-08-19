Dhanbad Sisters Pranjal And Aanya Join 8,277 Participants To Set Online Gita Chanting Guinness Record
Guided by their mother and years of disciplined practice, Jharkhand girls Pranjal and Aanya transformed a cherished household tradition into recognition on an international platform.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Dhanbad: In the Mittal household in Dhanbad, verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita keep floating in air all around the vicinity. For Pranjal Mittal and Aanya Mittal, both sisters, listening to and reciting the shlokas was not something imposed but a religious exercise they practised while growing up, naturally. This consistency helped them participate in a Guinness World Record involving 8,277 people chanting the scripture online simultaneously.
The record was achieved during a global online event organised by the Central Chinmaya Mission Trust (India) on May 9, 2026. Participants from different parts of the world together recited Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita.
Around 70,000 people had reportedly registered for the programme, while nearly 30,000 joined the online session. After the verification process prescribed by Guinness World Records, 8,277 participants were officially counted towards the record for the largest number of people chanting together online.
Pranjal and Aanya, residents of Dhanbad’s Dhaiya locality received their certificates and gold medals marking their association with the record. The achievement was celebrated by their family and the wider Coal Belt region.
Long before the sisters joined the record-setting event, they had begun learning the Bhagavad Gita at home. Audio recordings of its verses were regularly played while their mother went about her daily work. Listening soon led to repetition and that developed into memorisation.
Unlike formal lessons limited to a fixed hour, their learning continued throughout the day. The constant exposure helped the sisters become familiar with the rhythm of the Sanskrit verses while also improving their pronunciation.
Pranjal said she completed the recitation of the Gita’s 15th chapter in about five minutes during the event. She credited consistent practice and the guidance of her parents, particularly her mother, for preparing her for the global programme.
“My mother began teaching me the Gita when I was very young. Audio recordings of the verses were frequently played at home. By listening to them repeatedly, I gradually memorised the shlokas and learnt their correct pronunciation,” Pranjal said.
For Aanya, too, the journey began with listening to her mother and repeating the verses. As she grew older, however, the scripture acquired a meaning beyond recitation. “The Gita is not merely a religious text for me. It teaches us how to approach life and face its different situations,” Aanya said.
Much of the sisters’ interest in the scripture comes from their mother, Preeti Agarwal, who has memorised all 18 chapters of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita. She can recite the verses sequentially as well as begin from a chapter selected at random. She is also associated with the Gita Parivar.
Preeti believes children should be introduced to Indian cultural and spiritual traditions at an early age so that they can understand and absorb the values contained in them. “Nothing gives me greater happiness than seeing children connect with the Gita. If they study and recite it, its teachings can gradually become part of their lives,” she said.
The sisters’ grandparents also contributed to the spiritual environment at home through their regular recitation of the Ramayana. As a result, Pranjal and Aanya grew up hearing verses and stories from religious texts as part of everyday family life.
According to Preeti, the Bhagavad Gita’s 700 verses contain lessons that remain relevant to people of all ages. “Anyone who wants to understand the right way to live should study the Bhagavad Gita. Its verses offer guidance on almost every aspect of life,” she said.
Their father, Sunil Agarwal, said the sisters’ association with the Gita began even before their birth, as their mother regularly listened to recordings of its verses during pregnancy.
“The girls had been hearing the verses from a very early stage. Once they began speaking and reading, listening to and repeating the shlokas became a habit,” he said.
The family later paid particular attention to pronunciation, ensuring that the sisters did not merely memorise the verses but learnt to recite them clearly and correctly.
Their participation in the Guinness World Record event was therefore not an isolated accomplishment. It represented the culmination of years spent listening, learning and practising together. And the family is equally responsible for their children's achievement.
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