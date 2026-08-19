ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dhanbad Sisters Pranjal And Aanya Join 8,277 Participants To Set Online Gita Chanting Guinness Record

Dhanbad: In the Mittal household in Dhanbad, verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita keep floating in air all around the vicinity. For Pranjal Mittal and Aanya Mittal, both sisters, listening to and reciting the shlokas was not something imposed but a religious exercise they practised while growing up, naturally. This consistency helped them participate in a Guinness World Record involving 8,277 people chanting the scripture online simultaneously.

The record was achieved during a global online event organised by the Central Chinmaya Mission Trust (India) on May 9, 2026. Participants from different parts of the world together recited Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita.

Around 70,000 people had reportedly registered for the programme, while nearly 30,000 joined the online session. After the verification process prescribed by Guinness World Records, 8,277 participants were officially counted towards the record for the largest number of people chanting together online.

The Mittal family (ETV Bharat)

Pranjal and Aanya, residents of Dhanbad’s Dhaiya locality received their certificates and gold medals marking their association with the record. The achievement was celebrated by their family and the wider Coal Belt region.

Long before the sisters joined the record-setting event, they had begun learning the Bhagavad Gita at home. Audio recordings of its verses were regularly played while their mother went about her daily work. Listening soon led to repetition and that developed into memorisation.

Unlike formal lessons limited to a fixed hour, their learning continued throughout the day. The constant exposure helped the sisters become familiar with the rhythm of the Sanskrit verses while also improving their pronunciation.

Pranjal said she completed the recitation of the Gita’s 15th chapter in about five minutes during the event. She credited consistent practice and the guidance of her parents, particularly her mother, for preparing her for the global programme.

“My mother began teaching me the Gita when I was very young. Audio recordings of the verses were frequently played at home. By listening to them repeatedly, I gradually memorised the shlokas and learnt their correct pronunciation,” Pranjal said.