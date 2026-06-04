Dhamtari Village Bucks Emigration Trend For Search Of Jobs
Residents of Gadadih developed their own lift irrigation mechanism, which has led to an increase in agricultural income and stopped migration
Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Dhamtari: A village in Dhamtari has managed to stop emigration of its people to cities in search of employment. Gadadih in the Magarlod block of Dhamtari has become an example of self-reliance, public cooperation and modern thinking, drawing interest from various corners.
Most of the around 1,500 people in this village depend on agriculture. The lush paddy fields and water-filled ponds present a picture of prosperity. The farmers here have developed a lift irrigation system that has transformed the entire village.
Twenty-one youngsters launched an initiative that transformed Gadadih into a model village. They formed a committee whose members began by collecting Rs 5 lakh each and, with the help of farmers, raised over Rs 1 crore that was used for developing the lift irrigation system to bring water from Pairi River.
The village farmers actively participated in this effort. Out of approximately 250 farmers, 40 contributed between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 each. Today, these same farmers are getting free water.
The most remarkable thing was that no engineer was involved in developing the entire system. The village youth developed their own technical understanding and created the entire system from the control room to the machines.
The project has installed 16 5HP machines to transport surface water to the fields. Everything from the wiring in the control room to the machinery is meticulously organised. A network of pipelines stretches for approximately 2 km.
"Farmers can be provided with water 24 hours a day. However, they are unable to access it during the six to seven-hour power cuts," said one of the committee members, Pumpeshwar Sahu.
Committee President Gajendra Sahu explained that the village faced water scarcity with no canal and water not reaching to a height of 1,000 feet. The village's educated youth brainstormed and devised a plan to address this problem, but they received no support from the administration.
He said that the village committee collected Rs 96 lakh and received a grant of Rs 4 lakh. While Rs 56 lakh were spent on the pipeline, Rs 35 lakh were utilised for the motor and another around Rs 8 lakh on the power lines and transformer. It is only now that the villagers have applied for a government quota.
"There are 16 pumps installed in the river, spaced two feet apart. From there, water is pumped up to a distance of 4 km. All the farmers in the village are benefiting from this," Gajendra said.
"Earlier, farming was somehow managed during the rainy season, but it was impossible during the summer. Most of the villagers went out to work. Now everyone is working hard in the village and living a happy life," claimed another committee member, Praveen Kumar Sahu.
The locals say that earlier water was not available by boring up to 1,000 feet deep, but now they have year-round water availability and are able to harvest two crops.
They claim to be producing up to 35 quintals of paddy per acre, which has strengthened their financial situation. The committee's 21 members have been allocated approximately nine acres of land each for sowing.
The villagers say that their fields that used to be dry in summers are now flourishing even in the heat. They don't have to migrate to other cities for employment.
"I cultivate two and a half to three acres. I get water through a pipeline and harvest two crops a year," said a farmer, Mahesh Kanwar.
Another farmer, Dhularam, said, "The lift irrigation scheme supplies water from the river to the fields through pipelines. I use it to cultivate three acres."
The committee members disclosed that the electricity bill for the initiative is around Rs 10,000 per month, which is covered by the income from the crops along with maintenance and labour costs. The lift irrigation system supplies water to approximately 300 acres of farmland.
"Ten% of earnings are spent on maintenance and electricity bills. The unit has been running for three years, and farmers who have contributed will receive lifelong benefits. Maintenance is all that's required," shared Gajendra.
The initiative has drawn praise from Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra, who said the work done on water management in the village is commendable, and this model should be adopted in other villages as well.
"Watershed work is underway in Gadadih village. It has expanded the irrigated area by approximately 200 acres. By installing solar and other pumps, farmers are achieving better results in farming and are now harvesting two to three crops. Farmers' income has also doubled," he said.
Recently, a secretary-level official from the Centre also visited the village to see how the initiative has transformed the lives of the farmers.
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