ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dhamtari Village Bucks Emigration Trend For Search Of Jobs

Dhamtari: A village in Dhamtari has managed to stop emigration of its people to cities in search of employment. Gadadih in the Magarlod block of Dhamtari has become an example of self-reliance, public cooperation and modern thinking, drawing interest from various corners.

Most of the around 1,500 people in this village depend on agriculture. The lush paddy fields and water-filled ponds present a picture of prosperity. The farmers here have developed a lift irrigation system that has transformed the entire village.

Twenty-one youngsters launched an initiative that transformed Gadadih into a model village. They formed a committee whose members began by collecting Rs 5 lakh each and, with the help of farmers, raised over Rs 1 crore that was used for developing the lift irrigation system to bring water from Pairi River.

The village farmers actively participated in this effort. Out of approximately 250 farmers, 40 contributed between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 each. Today, these same farmers are getting free water.

The most remarkable thing was that no engineer was involved in developing the entire system. The village youth developed their own technical understanding and created the entire system from the control room to the machines.

The Gadadih village in Dhamtari (ETV Bharat)

The project has installed 16 5HP machines to transport surface water to the fields. Everything from the wiring in the control room to the machinery is meticulously organised. A network of pipelines stretches for approximately 2 km.

"Farmers can be provided with water 24 hours a day. However, they are unable to access it during the six to seven-hour power cuts," said one of the committee members, Pumpeshwar Sahu.

Committee President Gajendra Sahu explained that the village faced water scarcity with no canal and water not reaching to a height of 1,000 feet. The village's educated youth brainstormed and devised a plan to address this problem, but they received no support from the administration.

He said that the village committee collected Rs 96 lakh and received a grant of Rs 4 lakh. While Rs 56 lakh were spent on the pipeline, Rs 35 lakh were utilised for the motor and another around Rs 8 lakh on the power lines and transformer. It is only now that the villagers have applied for a government quota.

"There are 16 pumps installed in the river, spaced two feet apart. From there, water is pumped up to a distance of 4 km. All the farmers in the village are benefiting from this," Gajendra said.