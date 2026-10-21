Meet Devvrat Sinha, The Engineer Bringing Robotics, Coding, And AI Education To Children In Chhattisgarh
A B.Tech engineer from Chhattisgarh is teaching school children robotics, AI, coding, and other technologies; a report by Abhishek Mishra.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Dhamtari: In a small town in Chhattisgarh, technological literacy is taking root as a B.Tech engineer paves the way for the younger generation. Devvrat Sinha, a resident of Magarlod in the Dhamtari district, is not only teaching children about robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), coding, drone tech, and 3D printing, but also hopes to inspire them to experiment and develop new technologies.
Devvrat taught himself the ins and outs of emerging tech and founded 'STEM Robo Hub India'. He is now dedicated to sharing this knowledge with school children.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Devvrat Sinha said that he completed his B.Tech degree during the lockdown. Following this, he began exploring and working with modern technologies on his own. Over time, he turned his interests in robotics, IoT, machine learning, AI and website development into his profession. While his family hoped he would prepare for a government job, Devvrat had a different vision. He acknowledges the importance of government employment, but believes that for the nation to progress, young people must also pursue careers in technology and research.
"If everyone keeps chasing only government jobs, then who will pursue technology? To move the country forward, we must also work on new technologies," said Devvrat Sinha. "My dream is to see not just one, but thousands of young people in Dhamtari district emerge—individuals who will work in the field of technology and achieve even greater milestones."
Introducing Future Technologies to School Children
Devvrat visits schools to teach children about robotics, coding, 3D printing, drones, and AI. He has organised numerous camps in government schools. Devvrat notes that he only learned about technologies like 3D printing after completing his engineering studies. This realisation led him to wonder: if he had known about these technologies sooner, he could have begun experimenting much earlier.
For this reason, Devvrat Sinha wants children today to start exploring, understanding, and experimenting with these technologies as early as the eighth or ninth grade. He believes that if children begin engaging with research and innovation at a young age, they can build a solid foundation by the time they reach the twelfth grade. Devvrat believes that this will benefit not just individual children, but the entire district. As children from Dhamtari excel in the field of technology, the district itself could reach new heights of recognition.
Devvrat Develops an AI System
A notable highlight among Devvrat’s technical projects is an AI system. According to him, the system is designed to facilitate communication in various languages from around the world. He has also worked on the system's programming and the mechanisms for securing its data. Devvrat explains that he wants the information within the system to remain secure for the long term; in the event that a device fails, the system can be reconstructed using its original code. For him, this is not merely a technical model, but an example of how, even with limited resources, one can experiment through innovative thinking.
Left his job, but did not ask his father for money
Coming from a farming family, Devvrat places great value on self-reliance. He states that since leaving his job, he has not sought even a single rupee in financial assistance from his father. He is working independently to grow his company. Explaining the name 'STEM Robo Hub India,' he notes that 'STEM' stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. His objective is to bring all these fields onto a single platform and strengthen India’s identity in the realm of technological innovation.
"India should be recognised globally not just as a consumer of technology, but as a nation that develops new technologies and contributes knowledge to the world," he said.
Devvrat’s parents, Chaman Kumar Sinha and Bimla Sinha, say that their son has been fascinated by machines and technical devices since childhood. He would often take apart small toys to understand what lay inside. That same curiosity has now evolved into work in robotics and modern technology. According to his parents, Devvrat has always been a good student. Instead of pursuing specialised training at a prestigious college, he chose to learn and experiment independently at home. While he keeps them informed about his projects, they admit that they do not always fully grasp the intricacies of his technical experiments. "It is a source of great pride for the family that their son is striving to create something new through his own hard work," they said.
Collaboration with district administration
Devvrat Sinha’s efforts are also receiving support from the district administration. Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra has commended his work. The Collector noted that Devvrat—who hails from a farming family in Magarlod—is doing excellent work in fields such as robotics, IoT, and AI. He visits schools to educate children about 3D printing and robotics, and has even organised camps in government schools. The Collector said that the district administration is collaborating with Devvrat to establish a robotics lab in the Magarlod block. The objective is to bring advanced technical education to school children and introduce them to new possibilities.
"The administration will make every possible effort to support talented and passionate youth in the district. The endeavours of young individuals like Devvrat can serve as an inspiration to other children as well," said Abinash Mishra.
Devvrat draws inspiration from the Gita
At his workspace, Devvrat has displayed a poster that reads: "To fight is your supreme duty, O Partha." He explains that he finds inspiration in the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita, which emphasise the importance of duty. Whenever he feels lethargic or unmotivated to work, his eyes fall upon this line, prompting him to return to his tasks. For Devvrat, learning and working with technology is not merely a career path, but a goal to which he remains committed through persistent hard work.
Devvrat aspires for every child in Dhamtari to become familiar with modern technology, to seek out answers to their own questions, and to possess the courage to create something new. It remains to be seen how much support his passion receives from schools, society, and various institutions, and how many children from Dhamtari will choose to follow this path. Devvrat's dream is for this initiative—which began in Dhamtari—to spread across the entire country, and for India to become a global leader in the field of technological innovation.