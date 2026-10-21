ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Devvrat Sinha, The Engineer Bringing Robotics, Coding, And AI Education To Children In Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: In a small town in Chhattisgarh, technological literacy is taking root as a B.Tech engineer paves the way for the younger generation. Devvrat Sinha, a resident of Magarlod in the Dhamtari district, is not only teaching children about robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), coding, drone tech, and 3D printing, but also hopes to inspire them to experiment and develop new technologies.

Devvrat taught himself the ins and outs of emerging tech and founded 'STEM Robo Hub India'. He is now dedicated to sharing this knowledge with school children.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Devvrat Sinha said that he completed his B.Tech degree during the lockdown. Following this, he began exploring and working with modern technologies on his own. Over time, he turned his interests in robotics, IoT, machine learning, AI and website development into his profession. While his family hoped he would prepare for a government job, Devvrat had a different vision. He acknowledges the importance of government employment, but believes that for the nation to progress, young people must also pursue careers in technology and research.

"If everyone keeps chasing only government jobs, then who will pursue technology? To move the country forward, we must also work on new technologies," said Devvrat Sinha. "My dream is to see not just one, but thousands of young people in Dhamtari district emerge—individuals who will work in the field of technology and achieve even greater milestones."

Introducing Future Technologies to School Children

Devvrat visits schools to teach children about robotics, coding, 3D printing, drones, and AI. He has organised numerous camps in government schools. Devvrat notes that he only learned about technologies like 3D printing after completing his engineering studies. This realisation led him to wonder: if he had known about these technologies sooner, he could have begun experimenting much earlier.

Devvrat Sinha built an IT and AI lab at home (ETV Bharat)

For this reason, Devvrat Sinha wants children today to start exploring, understanding, and experimenting with these technologies as early as the eighth or ninth grade. He believes that if children begin engaging with research and innovation at a young age, they can build a solid foundation by the time they reach the twelfth grade. Devvrat believes that this will benefit not just individual children, but the entire district. As children from Dhamtari excel in the field of technology, the district itself could reach new heights of recognition.

Devvrat Develops an AI System

A notable highlight among Devvrat’s technical projects is an AI system. According to him, the system is designed to facilitate communication in various languages from around the world. He has also worked on the system's programming and the mechanisms for securing its data. Devvrat explains that he wants the information within the system to remain secure for the long term; in the event that a device fails, the system can be reconstructed using its original code. For him, this is not merely a technical model, but an example of how, even with limited resources, one can experiment through innovative thinking.

Devvrat Sinha working in his lab (ETV Bharat)

Left his job, but did not ask his father for money