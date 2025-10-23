ETV Bharat / offbeat

Devotees Receive Unique Padukalu Blessing At Gangapuram’s Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple In Telangana

Mahabubnagar: At the Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy (also referred as Kesava Swamy) Temple in Gangapuram, Jadcharla Mandal in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, devotees experience a rare and unique form of blessing that goes beyond the conventional rituals of temple worship. While most temples offer Tirtha Prasadam or a shathagopa from the priest, here, the devotees are blessed by having the Padukalu (foot wear of the deity) placed on their heads after darshan, symbolizing the Lord’s protection and grace.

This tradition traces its roots to the annual Brahmotsavams held in the month of Magham, during which Dalits meticulously craft the Padukalu and carry them in a ceremonial procession to the temple. The ritual signifies both devotion and community participation, highlighting the inclusive cultural practices of the temple. Executuve Officer (EO) Deepthi Reddy explained that this blessing is not limited to the festival days; the Dalits continue to bless devotees with the Padukalu throughout the year.

Locals believe that the Padukalu carry the divine presence of the Lord, and by placing them on devotees’ heads, the deity protects them even outside the temple premises. According to tradition, the Lord is considered to roam the surrounding areas at night, offering protection to devotees. This unique practice underscores the faith of the local community and their devotion, blending spirituality with social harmony.

Temple visitors express a deep sense of reverence when receiving this blessing. Local devotees consider it a mark of divine favor and believe that the Padukalu safeguard them from misfortunes. The ritual has become a distinctive feature of the Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy Temple, attracting devotees not only from Mahabubnagar but also from across Telangana.