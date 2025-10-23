ETV Bharat / offbeat

Devotees Celebrate Yama Dwitiya With Holy Dip Honouring The Bond Of Siblings

Mathura: The festival of Yama Dwitiya is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, marking the special bond between brothers and sisters. The ritual involves brothers and sisters taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River while holding hands, a practice believed to ward off the wrath of Yamaraj.

Millions of devotees have gathered for the special dip, which is traditionally performed with the first rays of the sun. In anticipation of the large crowds, the district administration has implemented extensive security measures.

The story of Yamaraj and his sister Yamuna's bond is rooted in ancient mythology. The siblings were born to Suryadev (the Sun God) and his wife, Sanjna. Devotees believe that Sanjna was unable to bear the intense radiance of the sun and created a shadow version of herself, from which Shani and the Tapti River were born.

Honouring Yama and Yamuna: The holy traditions of Bhai Dooj (ETV Bharat)

The shadow version of Sanjna treated Yama and Yamuna in a stepmotherly fashion, causing distress. Yamaraj eventually established his own city, Yampuri. Distraught by her brother's sorrow, Yamuna left home and began living at Vishram Ghat in Mathura.