Devotees Celebrate Yama Dwitiya With Holy Dip Honouring The Bond Of Siblings

Devotees across the region celebrate Yama Dwitiya with holy dips in the Yamuna, honouring the sacred sibling bond of Yamaraj and Yamuna with devotion

Published : October 23, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST

Mathura: The festival of Yama Dwitiya is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, marking the special bond between brothers and sisters. The ritual involves brothers and sisters taking a holy dip in the Yamuna River while holding hands, a practice believed to ward off the wrath of Yamaraj.

Millions of devotees have gathered for the special dip, which is traditionally performed with the first rays of the sun. In anticipation of the large crowds, the district administration has implemented extensive security measures.

The story of Yamaraj and his sister Yamuna's bond is rooted in ancient mythology. The siblings were born to Suryadev (the Sun God) and his wife, Sanjna. Devotees believe that Sanjna was unable to bear the intense radiance of the sun and created a shadow version of herself, from which Shani and the Tapti River were born.

Honouring Yama and Yamuna: The holy traditions of Bhai Dooj
Honouring Yama and Yamuna: The holy traditions of Bhai Dooj (ETV Bharat)

The shadow version of Sanjna treated Yama and Yamuna in a stepmotherly fashion, causing distress. Yamaraj eventually established his own city, Yampuri. Distraught by her brother's sorrow, Yamuna left home and began living at Vishram Ghat in Mathura.

After a time, Yamraj remembered his sister and sent messengers to find her. On receiving word, he went to Vishram Ghat to meet Yamuna. Overjoyed, Yamuna welcomed her brother with aarti, applied tilak, and served him a delicious meal. Pleased with his sister's devotion, Yamraj asked her for a boon.

Yamuna requested that brothers visit their sisters' homes every year on this day and that any sister who welcomes her brother would be free from the fear of Yamraj. Yamraj granted this wish, and since then, the festival of Bhai Dooj (Yama Dwitiya) has been celebrated on the second day of Kartik Shukla Paksha.

On the banks of Vishram Ghat lies an ancient temple dedicated to Dharmaraj and Yamuna Maharani. Devotees visit the temple on Yama Dwitiya to offer prayers and perform charitable acts.

According to devotee Satish, brothers and sisters who bathe together in the Yamuna are freed from Yamraj's wrath and attain salvation.

Akshat, another devotee, explained that bathing with his sisters on this day holds special significance. His sister added, "I took five dips with my younger brother, five with my elder brother, and three with my sisters. It feels really good."

