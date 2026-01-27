ETV Bharat / offbeat

Devoted To Ikat Art: Tracing Odisha Artisan Sarat Kumar Patra’s Padma Shri Journey

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: He takes to the weft and warp only when none else does. So he chooses the calm and silence of the late evenings when he immerses in the bandha or ikat work. And when it comes to the final outcome, his work speaks louder and his art reflects the beauty that only dedication can bring forth. That is Sarat Kumar Patra for you, the artist who will be conferred the Padma Shri in a few months from now.

After his name was announced for the award, Patra’s eyes turned moist reflecting a sense of fulfilment rather than triumph. “I first came to know about it from the media. Later, the Member of Parliament from Cuttack Bhartruhari Mahtab called and congratulated me,” he said, recalling the moment that brought national recognition to a lifetime of silent work.

Among his most extraordinary creations is a 52-metre-long scroll of bandha or ikat textile on which Patra painstakingly wove the entire Gita Govinda - Odisha’s literary and spiritual soul into fabric. Commissioned by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi, the monumental work took seven years to complete. It was not a solitary effort, rather his entire family including his students contributed, bound together by a common pursuit.

“Only Lord Jagannath knows how much effort went into weaving the entire Gita Govinda on cloth. The peace I felt after completing it cannot be expressed in words. I used to do the work only late in the evenings while listening to the verses and I cannot explain, how connected I felt with the Lord,” Patra explains.

Despite receiving prestigious honours like the National Handloom Award (1993) and the Sant Kabir Award (2015), the master weaver remains deeply concerned about the future of bandha art. “I have disciples in Nuapatna, but why would the next generation choose this path? The labour is immense and the remuneration is too little. If they continue, they may starve,” he said candidly.