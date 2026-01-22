ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Detailed Study Needed To Understand Aggression Being Demonstrated By Bears’, Says Wildlife Expert

The Himalayan Brown Bear is found in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has characteristics similar to Sloth Bear, and it is omnivorous. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The phenomenon of man-animal conflict in Uttarakhand is being marked with a new dimension in the form of unprecedented aggression being demonstrated by the Himalayan bears. Several instances regarding this have come to light in recent days.

When ETV Bharat reached out to the Director of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) at Dehradun, Dr Govind Sagar Bhardwaj disclosed that his institute has received numerous references from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the last few months.

“In both states, incidents of bears approaching human settlements and increasing interference with human life have been reported. Bear attacks have also been reported, mostly in Uttarakhand,” he said while disclosing that the Uttarakhand Forest Department has consulted the WII on how to deal with this problem.

Dr Bhardwaj further explained that the WII has subsequently assigned two biologists to research these incidents. The scientists visited the sites of the incidents and submitted their report, based on which the institute has recommended some major steps to the Forest Department.

The WII has asked the Uttarakhand Forest Department to take certain short-term and long-term measures. The immediate steps suggested are using light when going out, carrying bear spray, ensuring proper waste management and setting up posts at places of frequent bear attacks.

Dr Bhardwaj said that four species of bears are found in India, which include the Sloth Bear, the Asian Black Bear, the Himalayan Brown Bear and the Sun Bear. The Himalayan Brown Bear is found in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has characteristics similar to Sloth Bear, and it is omnivorous.

Sharing his personal experience, he said that while posted as a Conservative Forest Wildlife Officer in Rajasthan, he witnessed a strange and surprising incident in Mount Abu. One day, the Range Officer came to him and said that whenever Disc Jockeys (DJs) played music in the village, bears came from the forest.

"We discovered that the music was mostly played during weddings, where a lot of leftover food was thrown away. This suggested that the music served as a signal to the bears who came to eat the food thrown away,’ he said.

The wildlife expert pointed out, “Bears are intelligent creatures and know their own interests. It's a trait of human survival that they seek easy food while expending minimal energy. Human settlements are a major source of food for bears."

He shared another anecdote from Ladakh, where strange brown bears were observed in the Army cantonment in the Drass sector. All the bears would descend into the valley in the dark of night and return to the top in the early morning.